Country star Tim McGraw and presidential biographer Jon Meacham are joining together for a new book tour.
The "Songs of America" tour has a stop at 7:30 p.m. June 11 at the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston. The Grammy Award winner and Pulitzer Prize winner, respectively, are stopping in just seven cities to support their new book, "Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music that Made a Nation."
From "The Star-Spangled Banner" to "Born in the USA," McGraw and Meacham will take the audience on a journey illuminating the eras of history through the music of those times. They'll cover the music that helped define American culture from the Revolutionary War to the present.
In addition to live performances of some of the featured songs, there will also be a behind-the-scenes look at what went into creating the book and what brought the two together.
Each ticket for the "Songs of America" tour includes a copy of McGraw and Meacham’s forthcoming book in addition to entry to the event.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 19. Go to www.SongsOfAmericaBook.com and gaillardcenter.org/buy-tickets for complete information.