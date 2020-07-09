This week's Charleston Scene trivia quiz is all about the 'heat' of the summer

We’re in it now. Even if you’re staying at home, there is no getting around the fact that it is July in Charleston and it is unrelentingly hot. Because of the 90+ degree days and sweaty outings, even if you’ve only taken five steps outside, you're sure to feel it. That's why this week’s trivia is all about “heat."
In our Head2Head matchup, Joe Kelly and Mary Eliot Stone will face off again after last week’s tie.
1. While there is some debate, it is widely accepted that Death Valley is the hottest place in the U.S., having reached upwards of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on more than one occasion. What state is Death Valley located in?
2. In 1968 Mattel, Inc. launched what brand of die-cast toy cars that have since become major collectors' items and are essentially synonymous with miniature model cars?
3. Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, John Frusciante and Flea are the members of what Los Angeles rock band that released a self-titled debut album in 1984 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012?
4. “In the Heat of the Night” is a 1967 film based on a John Ball novel about a Black police detective from Philadelphia named Virgil Tibbs who joins a murder investigation in rural Mississippi and faces blatant racism from the locals. Virgil Tibbs was played by what actor in the 1967 film?
5. Due to its thick carbon dioxide atmosphere that traps heat and its clouds made of sulfuric acid, what is the hottest planet in our solar system with an estimated surface temperature of around 900 degrees Fahrenheit?
6. Host Sean Evans and the “wings of death” are the heart of what popular YouTube interview show in which celebrity guests answer interview questions while eating ten increasingly hot chicken wings?
7. The 1979 song “Hot Stuff” was a No. 1 hit for what singer who is popularly known as “The Queen of Disco”?
8. Named for an American pharmacist, what is the unit of measure that is used for rating the heat (or pungency) of chili peppers?
9. What is the name of the stop-motion animated Christmas special that is best known for introducing the character known as Heat Miser?
10. During the Miami Heat’s run of back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013, the team was led by a trio of All-Star players nicknamed “The Heatles”. What three players made up the Miami Heat’s “Big Three”?
Correct Responses
1. California.
2. Hot Wheels.
3. Red Hot Chili Peppers.
4. Sidney Poitier.
5. Venus.
6. “Hot Ones.”
7. Donna Summer.
8. Scoville Heat Units.
9. “The Year Without a Santa Claus.”
10. Lebron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
Joe’s Responses
1. California.
2. Hot Wheels.
3. Red Hot Chili Peppers.
4. Sidney Poitier.
5. Venus.
6. The Hot Seat.
7. Donna Summer.
8. Rhettison Factor.
9. “The Year Without a Santa Claus.”
10. Shaq, Dwayne Wade and Carmelo Anthony.
Mary Eliot’s Responses
1. California.
2. Hot Wheels.
3. Red Hot Chili Peppers.
4. Sidney Poitier.
5. Venus.
6. Hot Seat.
7. Donna Summer.
8. Ghost Pepper Scale.
9. “The Year Without a Santa Claus.”
10. Dwyane Wade, Lebron James and Chris Bosh.
Mary Eliot is our new champion! She came in one step ahead with a final score of 8 to 7. She will be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.