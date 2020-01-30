Pup Bowl

Indeed, Sunday is the big day. The day when we gather as a nation to watch the best of sports ball, the Super Bowl. You can watch because you’re a fan of San Francisco or a fan of Kansas City. You can watch because you like the commercials. You can watch because you’ve already watched everything on Lifetime. Or you can watch simply because the Patriots aren’t in it. Either way, the best way to get yourself all pumped up for the gridiron action is to head over to Mount Pleasant Towne Centre on Saturday for the third annual Pup Bowl, presented in partnership with the Charleston Animal Society.

The San Francisco Puppy-Niners will take on the Kansas City Canines and all the players on the field will be eligible for adoption. One quarter of play will feature “The Legends” of Pup Bowl, which includes dogs more than 1 year old, and they will have their own parade, as they also will be available for adoption. DJ Luigi will emcee the “game” with music and more from Latin Groove Entertainment. Charleston’s favorite all-decades, all-genres requests-only musician Rotie Salley will keep things going during halftime.

Saturday’s also a family fun day, so there will be a bounce house, face painting, balloon animals and glitter tattoos. Be sure to dress your dogs up in their best “game gear” for the Fido Family Photo Booth and a chance to win a prize for the most team spirit. Food vendors will be on site and exhibitors of all kinds will have booths set up around the area.

WHEN: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 1

WHERE: The Oaks at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

PRICE: Free admission; attendees are encouraged to bring a pet food donation

MORE INFO: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2unEQF5

Colour of Music Festival

The eighth annual Colour of Music Festival has returned, and this year it will feature octets, quintets, winds and brass. The festival highlights the impact and significance of black classical composers and performers, and celebrates their contributions to the genre. The acclaimed ensemble players and artists have trained at some of the most prestigious music schools in the world. This year’s participants hail from France, Britain, Colombia and the Caribbean.

This Winter Showcase started Wednesday and will continue through Saturday with vocal recitals, chamber music and brass ensembles. Thursday’s highlight is Samuel Coleridge Taylor’s Clarinet Quintet at the Edmondston-Alston House Salon, featuring clarinetist Robert L. Davis. Friday’s highlight is the performance of the Felix Mendelssohn Octet at the Middleton Place Pavilion. Saturday’s highlights are piano quintets by Johannes Brahms and Florence B. Price at the Murray Center Salon, featuring violinist Anyango Yarbo-Davenport and pianist Kyle P. Walker. Price is considered the first African American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer.

WHEN: Various performances daily through Feb. 1

WHERE: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston; Middleton Place Pavilion, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston; Murray Center, 14 George St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $15-$35

MORE INFO: 866-811-4111, colourofmusic.org

The Second City

It was a snowy December night in Chicago in 1959. I know it sounds like the beginning of a murder mystery, but it’s really the beginning of a small, improvisational cabaret theater that became “the most influential and prolific comedy empire in the world”: The Second City. Think about it: Rivers and Radner, Belushi and Candy, Aykroyd and Murray, Colbert and Carell – all alums. On Saturday, The Second City touring company makes a stop at the Charleston Music Hall with “Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons,” featuring the next generation of up-and-comping sketch and improv comedians: Meghan Babbe, Kiley Fitzgerald, Evan Mills, George C. Owens, Jordan Stafford and Jackie Southee.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 1

WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $35

MORE INFO: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Also: Comedian and science podcaster Shane Mauss will present “Head Talks Live” at Theatre 99 on Wednesday. This tour combines comedy, science and psychedelic research. Where do I sign? His special guest is anthropologist Sophia Rokhlin, author of the book “When Plants Dream,” who will discuss the global spread of ayahuasca, a brew made from the leaves of the Psychotria viridis shrub along with the stalks of the Banisteriopsis caapi vine. Thank goodness there will be a Q&A after the show. 8 p.m. Feb. 5; Theatre 99, 280-B Meeting St., downtown Charleston; $18-$25; bit.ly/2S73t11

Also: This week’s Creekside Comedy Night on Saturday at The Captain’s Quarters will feature the Feral Hogs Tour, starring Ari Kobler, Bridgette Martin and Hilliary Begley, “wild, untamed things who will make you laugh, cry or both.” You may recognize Begley as Aunt Lucy in the Netflix original film, “Dumplin’.” Note that this show is not suitable for children or people that are easily offended. 9 p.m. Feb. 1; The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston; $12-$15; 843-556-2595, creeksidecomedy.com

Camellias in bloom

While February weather is a bit on the chilly side and all the plants in my yard are dead, it’s actually camellia season. The red, white and pink blossoms are out at Middleton Place, which will kick off its annual Camellia Walks on Tuesday, continuing through mid-March. The plantation will offer special guided tours through its original gardens, designed in 1741, which follow the symmetric principles of the master landscaper behind the Palace of Versailles in France, as well as through the “new” gardens of the 1950s.

French botanist Andre Michaux introduced four camellia shrubs to the Middleton family in 1786. At the time, they were considered exotic in the Lowcountry. The “Reines de Fleurs,” meaning “Queen of the Flowers,” is the one bush that remains, having withstood war, fire and an earthquake, still blooming majestic near the Butterfly Lakes overlooking the Ashley River.

WHEN: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14

WHERE: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

PRICE: Free with general garden admission; reservations required

MORE INFO: 843-556-6030, middletonplace.org

Magnolia Plantations and Gardens, also situated along the Ashley River, is home to extensive camellia blooms as well, the specialty being its “ancient” ones (pre-1900). The plantation doesn’t offer guided camellia walks, but the gorgeous flowers are all over the grounds, a large part of the site’s many attractions. On Feb. 15, Magnolia will host the second annual Camellia Show to highlight the horticultural skills of amateur gardeners. Prizes, for children and adults, will be awarded in the categories of Best Small, Best Medium and Best in Show. 9-11 a.m. entries accepted, 11 a.m. judging Feb. 15; 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston; 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

Bob’s birthday and a side of juice

There’s no waiting in vain for another stellar celebration at the Pour House, as the folks over there will pay tribute to reggae icon Bob Marley on Saturday in honor of his birthday (Feb. 6). Local favorite and POHO regular Well Charged will take the main stage to perform the Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Live at Lyceum” concert (London, July 1975) in full. Joining the band will be the glorious Zandrina Dunning on vocals, one-man reggae band Super Reggae Man (complete with a horn section!) and Jawge Hughes on the keys.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Feb. 1

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

PRICE: $10-$12

MORE INFO: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

If you like cold beverages, then head on over to the Music Farm on Saturday for G. Love & Special Sauce, a stop on “The Juice” tour, in support of the new album, appropriately titled, “The Juice.” Grammy-winning blues master Keb’ Mo’ co-wrote and co-produced the album with G. Love, and appears on several tracks. Other special guests on the album include Marcus King, Roosevelt Collier and Robert Randolph.

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 1

WHERE: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $25

MORE INFO: 843-577-6969, music-farm.com