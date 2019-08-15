Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.