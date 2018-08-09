According to a recent summer streaming chart shared by Amazon Music, the state of South Carolina is loyal to one of its most notable country artists, the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish.
Four out of five of the top streaming country songs on Amazon Music this summer in the Palmetto State belong to Darius Rucker, with the other track being "Better Man" by Little Big Town.
South Carolina ranks as one of the most loyal states to its homegrown artists, joining Illinois and its top five songs in support of Paris, Ill., native Brett Eldredge and Kentucky with its five peak streams by Lexington, Ky., native Chris Stapleton.
Interestingly enough, a lot of states were just in the mood for a drink. Florida's top song is "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" by Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett, New Mexico's No. 1 hit is "Sangria" by Blake Shelton, Idaho's top track is "Drinking Class" by Lee Brice and Nebraska really likes "Drink In My Hand" by Eric Church.
But South Carolina stayed true to its shining star of the country music industry. I guess there's nothing quite like Rucker's deep, local twang to fill those long, flooded summer nights in downtown Charleston.
Rucker will play his annual Homegrown concerts Friday and Saturday nights at the Volvo Car Stadium with the Hootie and the Blowfish lineup. Tickets are sold out, but to get their fix, South Carolina country fans can stream even more Darius Rucker by heading to amazonmusic.com.