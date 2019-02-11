"This is America," a socially charged song by Childish Gambino that features a graphic reference to the Charleston Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in the accompanying music video, has won multiple Grammys.
The video, which depicts the shooting of black choir members among several other disturbing but powerful and emotional scenes, won the music video of the year. It took an in-depth look at the portrayal of black people in America and accompanying prejudices.
After the video was released in May of last year, The Post and Courier covered local reactions to it, particularly the Charleston-based scene. The results were mixed, from its interpreted role as in impactful, thought-provoking art piece to an unnecessary and unwelcome re-hashing of traumatic violence against black people.
*Warning: graphic content included in video
At this year's Grammys, Childish Gambino not only received an award for best music video of the year. He also made history by winning both song and record of the year for "This is America." It was the first time that a rap song won both categories.
Gambino beat out competition from Lady Gaga, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, Zedd and more. The track also won for best rap/sung performance of the year.
Gambino was not present to receive his awards, but "This is America" co-writer Ludwig Goransson accepted them on his behalf.