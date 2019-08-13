Music festivals are in no short supply in South Carolina, from Charleston's High Water Festival to Fall for Greenville. Now, Bluffton will host the latest event in September.
Nestled in a lush, 20,000-acre nature preserve between Hilton Head Island and Savannah, Montage Palmetto Bluff will host the May River Music Festival on the banks of the May River. The inaugural festival kicks off Sept. 20-21 with live performances on Friday and Saturday night.
Clare and Brendan Bowen of hit TV show "Nashville" will start playing at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance at 8 p.m. The festival continues on Saturday with international soul artist Lele Rose at 7 p.m. and American singer/songwriter Ben Rector at 8 p.m.
Gates open at 6 p.m. each night, and there will be a variety of food and beverage options for festival-goers to enjoy.
Tickets for the May River Music Festival are available at mayrivermusicfestival.com. Friday night tickets are $68, Saturday night tickets are $78 and a weekend ticket is $135. Attendees must be 21 years or older. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. No umbrellas, tents or outside food and beverage will be allowed.