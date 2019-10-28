This Disney performer wears more than a princess dress, she also pulls on ice skates.
Sarah Dalton, a Charleston resident who attended Bishop England High School, skates the role of Polynesian princess Moana for the "Disney on Ice" show currently touring North America. The show has a three-day run at the North Charleston Coliseum Nov. 1-3.
Dalton grew up dancing around the house and, later, joined the Bishop England dance team. She started skating at the Carolina Ice Palace, competing as a member of the Figure Skating Club of Charleston coached by Tiffaney Tanner. She fell in love with figure skating when she started taking lessons with her mother and sister, then started training seriously at age 11. When she first saw "Disney on Ice" in North Charleston she was fascinated.
"I’d admire the characters, their stories and the world-class skating," Dalton recalls.
When she was 17, her coach and a friend helped her make an audition video. She was offered a live audition in Columbia and landed the job. Two months later, she was told she needed to head to Florida for rehearsals.
"I'm tone deaf and can't play any instruments, so it's cool to say my musical capabilities are all through my body's movement," she says with a laugh.
Now, Dalton is Moana in "Disney on Ice Presents: Celebrate Memories." She has portrayed other Disney characters in the past, such as Anna from "Frozen."
"This is an incredibly special opportunity for me, as I feel Moana has taught me so much about following my dreams and being persistent," Dalton says of the animated Disney character who helps save her island by defeating a shape-shifting demigod and a volcano demon. "Moana is a very strong and independent young woman, and I put a lot of work into my physical abilities to help showcase these features not only in my skating but my character portrayal, as well."
Dalton is a big Disney fan, which is why she says this role is so perfect for her. She's traveled to five of the six Disney theme parks around the world.
While Moana is a role model for Dalton, her favorite childhood Disney movie is "Dumbo" and her favorite Disney princess is Belle "for her intelligence and independence."
This will be the first time Dalton performs in her hometown with "Disney on Ice."
"I’ve worked across the globe now, but this has been the number one destination on my mind for years," she says.
Dalton says she looks forward to seeing the smiling faces of kids in Charleston, some who might have the same goals that she had growing up here.
"If I can inspire one person to start skating or follow their childhood dreams through my performance, then all of the hard work is beyond worth it," Dalton says. "Plus, it’s fun."