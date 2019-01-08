The 2019 Bonnaroo features four days of performances at the renowned music and arts festival in Tennessee.
Among this year's headliners are jam band Phish, folk outfit The Lumineers, sensational rapper Cardi B, former High Water Festival performers The Avett Brothers and Brandi Carlile, rappers Childish Gambino and Post Malone, indie rock band The National and R&B singer Solange.
Also working their way into the lineup are Charleston's very own Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent of Shovels & Rope. The local duo who hosts Charleston's High Water Music Festival annually in April will be heading to Manchester, Tenn., two months later to take the stage at one of the most well-known music festivals in the world.
Bonnaroo takes place June 13-16, and Shovels & Rope will perform on June 15, the same day as Post Malone, Odesza, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, The National, The Lonely Island, Zhu and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.
Tickets, which start at $125 for a single day and range up to $3,275 for platinum 4-day tickets, go on sale at noon Thursday. General admission 4-day tickets start at $319. For more information, visit bonnaroo.com.