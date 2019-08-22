Grape Stomp Festival

Have you ever wanted to take out your frustrations by stomping grapes in a wooden barrel while barefoot? I have. But since I bruise easily and tend to slip on anything wet, I’ll leave it up to y’all for this weekend’s 16th annual Grape Stomp Festival at Deep Water Vineyard out on Wadmalaw Island. Literal grape stomping is a popular part of the day’s festivities, and opportunities will be available for adults and children. There will be stomp contests, and folks can win "big prizes."

The popular Lucille Ball look-alike contest returns, and contestants in Lucy costumes can reenact the famous grape-stomping scene from that hilarious 1956 episode of “I Love Lucy” (season five). I say it every year, but if you don’t know what scene I’m talking about, you best hit up the Google and the YouTube for the episode entitled "Lucy's Italian Movie" before heading out to the festival on Saturday. Everything will make much more sense.

Additional entertainment for the day includes live music from local country band Southbound 17 and “beach-driven bluegrass” from Dallas Baker & Friends, also local. Numerous food vendors will be on site, including Rebel Taqueria, Greekin’ Out and Dave 'N' Dubs, and there will be jump castles and face-painting for the kiddos. Tastings of Deep Water products include wine from the vineyard and liquor from Firefly Distillery every 30 minutes. Other adult beverages include mixed drinks, wine-a-ritas and beer from Low Tide Brewing.

“Well-behaved dogs” are allowed at this event, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. Coolers will not be permitted. A portion of the day’s proceeds will benefit local sea island charities.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24

WHERE: Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island

PRICE: $20 per car in advance; $10 per person at the gate; $10 for stomping

MORE INFO: 843-559-6867, deepwatervineyard.com

Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival

All Jamaica, all day. Celebrate Jamaica with reggae music. Celebrate Jamaica with jerk-seasoned foods. Celebrate Jamaica with games. Celebrate Jamaica with wine. Celebrate Jamaica at the annual Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival at Magnolia Plantation on Sunday, presented by Caribbean Rootz.

The reggae rhythms will be provided by local band Well Charged, the Sahara Reggae Band of Greensboro, N.C., and Rohan da Great of Brooklyn, N.Y. “Soca time” will be presented by Wayne Hall of Reggae Vibes Radio. Additional Charleston-based performers include Gatorman and Black & Breezy. Bonus: Dervan Malcolm of Jamaica’s Power 106 radio station will broadcast live from the Lowcountry festival to the ears in Jamaica.

There will be a jerk “taste-off” for the title of Best Jerk Chef among numerous jerk food vendors, jerk demonstrations and a pepper-eating contest. I was today-years-old when I learned that jerk seasoning isn’t just for chicken, pork, beef and fish (I’m so basic). You can put it in scrambled eggs, mix it up in some dips and season up some fries with it (yes, please!). Whatever it’s on at the festival, you can wash it down with wine in your commemorative engraved 9-ounce glass.

Attendees can play dominoes and ludo games, and an arts-and-crafts marketplace will be on site. Event admission includes access to the plantation’s gardens, first opened to the public in 1870.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Healthy Lifestyle Network and The Shelton Project, organizations that fight childhood sexual abuse in Jamaica and provide funding for children to attend summer camps. Donations of school supplies, cotton fabrics, hand-quilting thread, arts and crafts supplies and soccer balls and chin guards will be accepted.

WHEN: Noon-7 p.m. Aug. 25

WHERE: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

PRICE: $40 general; $25 ages 13-20; $25 designated driver; free for ages 12 years and younger

MORE INFO: 843-571-1266, screggaejerkfestival.com

Alan Jackson

Country star Alan Jackson was the first musician to perform at the North Charleston Coliseum in 1993 and he was supposed to celebrate the venue’s 25th anniversary with a big concert back in September. But Hurricane Florence happened. Finally, though, the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee (2017) will bring his 30 years of songs back to the Coliseum on Friday for a rescheduled show.

Last year, it was the “Honky Tonk Highway Tour,” but this year, it’s just called the “Alan Jackson Tour 2019.” Country singer-songwriter Randy Houser will join Jackson on this leg of the tour, in promotion of his fifth studio album, “Magnolia.”

A parking alert was issued a week ago, and attendees are encouraged to carpool and arrive early. See website for offsite parking and shuttle availability. Tickets for the original show will be honored on this rescheduled date.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

PRICE: $38-$68+; $10 cash-only parking

MORE INFO: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Tribute roundup

I like to do tribute roundups because there’s always a little something for everyone. This week brings Elton John, an emo and trap mashup and the Grateful Dead.

This one’s for all those blue-jean babies and L.A. ladies, all the Bennies and all the Jets. The Charleston Music Hall will present Rocket Man: A Tribute to Sir Elton John on Friday, performed by Tokyo Joe out of Columbia. According to the Music Hall, this show “conforms to the model of a real Elton John concert,” from the outrageous costumes to the trademark sunglasses.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 23

WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $15-$25

MORE INFO: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Here’s the thing: What I had always considered “emo” music (songs or bands with emotional and confessional lyrics) is a little antiquated. Google tells me the genre currently includes bands such as Fall Out Boy, Good Charlotte, Jimmy Eat World, The Killers and Blink-182. Also in the music lexicon these days is “trap” music (rap and hip-hop, but with more syncopated percussion, deeper bass, sampling and vocal effects). That’s where you get your Cardi B, Drake, Young Jeezy, Nicki Minaj and Gucci Mane. On Friday, the Music Farm is going to combine them and host Sad & Boujee: An Emo + Trap Party for all ages, “playing anything from Panic! At The Disco to Post Malone,” all mixed by DJ Grotzy Versace.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Aug. 23

WHERE: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $10-$15

MORE INFO: 843-577-6969, music-farm.com, bit.ly/2ZiLo5q

One last little nugget, local Grateful Dead cover band The Reckoning will take its familiar place out on the deck at the Pour House on Wednesday.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28

WHERE: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com