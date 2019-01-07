Charleston is about to get some snow. But it's not what you're thinking.
This snow is being shipped in for an event at Mex 1 in West Ashley, around 20,000 pounds of it to be exact. It's for the Rail Jam, a special snowboarding event from 5-11 p.m. Jan. 12. The frosty fiesta will feature flips, shredding and some major air for the sixth anniversary bash of the Baja-inspired surf bar.
Snowboarding competitors will soar through the sky onto a 20-foot rail, with spectators lined up just 10 feet away. There will also be axe throwing for attendees, provided by Blade and Bull. Drink specials, an outdoor bar, live music by the Strawberry Squad and prize giveaways also will highlight the occasion.
Tickets to the Mex 1 Rail Jam are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. You can learn more at facebook.com/events/363845917520306.