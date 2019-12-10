How exactly do you keep a child somewhat together during the giddy, sugar-shocked excess of the holidays? One suggestion is to swap out the sweets for some eye candy, and throw in a few holiday bells and whistles, as well. In Charleston, that's as easy as nabbing seats at the musical “Elf,” which is now on offer at the Dock Street Theatre by way of Charleston Stage.

The production, directed by Marybeth Clark, is based on the 2010 show that was adapted by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan from the 2003 Will Ferrell-famed film. It follows an outsize, oddball human named Buddy who was raised as an elf in the North Pole and lands in New York City to reconnect with his real dad.

To best assess such family fare, I enlisted my own helper elf. That would be my frequent co-critic at kid-friendly shows, my 6-year-old daughter Beatrice. She joined me decked out in red tartan and armed with her own pen and pad.

Of course, the role of Buddy comes with some serious performance baggage, and visions of Will Ferrell dance in our heads. However, the charismatic, comically guileless cheer of Cody Rutledge struck a deft balance between the seriously awkward and the disarmingly sweet, with Rutledge deploying just the right amount of weird for a 30-year-old with delusions of elfishness.

Beatrice was also a hands-down fan, even if she did not quite know what to make of his preferred style and red coif. For reasons only a 6-year-old might fully fathom, she was particularly bemused by his makeshift Macy’s sales-floor bed and lack of proper pillow to rest is city-addled head.

We were also in alignment on the musical high notes, which were the brainchild of composer Matthew Sklar and lyricist Chad Beguelin, whose Broadway chops were evident with one slick, upbeat number after the next. Sam Henderson's musical direction was spot-on and Cara Dolan's choreography was an high-energy treat.

It would certainly have been a holiday party fail if we weren’t sufficiently tingly over a song called “Sparklejollytwinklejingley.” We were both won over with Buddy’s quippy lines like “to thy own elf be true,” as well as the toe-tapping, beaming ensemble that lent plenty of rhythmic glee.

Similarly, the second-act opener, “Nobody Cares About Santa,” was a stone-cold triumph to our minds. Placing a sack of sad Santas in a Chinese restaurant on Christmas Eve, they form a dejected chorus line in forlorn, disheveled suits, vamping it up in comic despondency, which resonated with my first-grader’s emergent inklings of the existential complexities of a certain man in red.

I was never terribly irritated by the buzz-killing father Walter Hobbs (Derek T. Pickens), who was less irascible than starchy in his Brooks Brothers suit and warmed up well. Santa got a somewhat sardonic spin in the hands of Jesse Siak. Beatrice and I both noted the vocal talents of Julia Kelly-Davis as Jovie, Buddy’s curmudgeonly love interest, whose salt tempered the elf's bent for sugar. We were also appreciative of the measured presence Sullivan Eppes in the role of 12-year-old Michael Hobbs.

It should also be noted that, throughout the show, the game and capable ensemble shifts from roles as hyper-happy elves to stern-faced New Yorkers, and does so at times by playing full scenes on their knees, and at others singing, tapping and even rollerskating.

We did dissent on whether the elves’ diet of candy and maple syrup meant that vegetables recused my co-critic from the latter, too. However, more germane to the musical in question, we parsed the point of Buddy’s story. This I did the Monday morning after the show, while scrambling for missing homework against a clock ticking perilously toward a tardy for her and a deadline for me.

“The point was to have fun, no matter what,” she surmised. That point is well-taken by this harried holiday parent. True, the show is by no means a stocking full of profundity. However, it is amply "sparklejollytwinklejingley" for a jovial, highly entertaining holiday outing with proven kid appeal, as well as a few sly side-elbow bits for the adults in the house.

Charleston Stage’s polished, fun-filled and winning production brought on plenty of holiday card-worthy scenic splendor in Kimberly Powers' charming set layering three prosceniums and featuring illustrated backdrops and Eric Hall's color-saturated costumes, all of which added vibrancy to scenes in Santa’s merry workshop and New York City.

With such well-crafted trappings, a charged, strong cast and a proficiently perky book and score, the show comes together as tight and shiny as a Christmas present in Macy’s wrapping department.

I would agree with Beatrice that the point is to have fun, and fun we had. I am confident that you and yours will, too.