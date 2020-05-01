'Hamilton' coming to North Charleston Performing Arts Center for 2021-22 season

The hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" finally is coming to the Lowcountry, but not until the North Charleston Performing Arts Center's 2021-22 season.
The lineup for the upcoming 2020-21 Best of Broadway series includes five shows: "Hairspray" (Dec. 4-6, 2020); "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (Jan. 8-10, 2021); "Oklahoma!" (Jan. 29-31, 2021); "Fiddler on the Roof" (March 19-21, 2021); and "Anastasia" (May 14-16, 2021).
Best of Broadway season ticket holders will have priority access to seats before they go on sale to the general public, and an advantage when "Hamilton" tickets eventually go on sale.
“In these uncertain times in which we are living, we all need something positive to look forward to, and the 2020-2021 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center is just that,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.
Current season ticket holders can renew their tickets now. Season tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 27. Season ticket packages start at $245. Call 843-202-ARTS (2787) or go to www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.
“We can’t wait to open the doors again at the PAC and are thrilled to feature so many great shows on our 2020-2021 season,” General Manager Frank Lapsley said.