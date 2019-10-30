"Dead Characters," a new play by Thomas and Judy Heath, was scheduled to be workshopped on Sept. 7, but Hurricane Dorian forced a postponement. The play now is set for a public reading 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St.

The Heaths are playwrights-in-residence with Footlight Players, resident company at the Queen Street Playhouse. They specialize in character-driven plays, two of which made their way to New York City: “Perfectly Normel People” in 2012, which is about a college freshman from Kansas who moves in with a dysfunctional Italian-American family from Queens, and “Bedroom Secrets” in 2013, a two-hander featuring a shrink and five of her patients coping with sexual issues.

"Dead Characters" is their sixth play and its cast is an assemblage of characters the Heaths removed from previous plays for one reason or another. It features Paulette Todd, Lynda Harvey, Carlos Nieto, Bradley Keith, Megan Link, Tripp Hamilton, Jacqauline Helmer, David Loar, David Moon and Sean X. Marino.

The 90-minute reading will be followed by a Q&A with the audience. Tickets are $20 each. Go to bit.ly/dead_characters_nov3.

—Adam Parker