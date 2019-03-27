Every new restaurant brings something different to the Charleston-area dining scene, but it’s the rare venue that doesn’t have some sort of local precedent. To celebrate the newcomers and honor the stalwarts, we generally look at them side-by-side in this column. This week, though, two brand-new downtown places made the cut, since they’re more like one another than anything else.
Fusion tacos
Maui Tacos (2019)
What does it take to evoke the Hawaiian Islands in a restaurant setting? The right soundtrack? Employees who get the job done without sacrificing their laid-back attitudes?
Whatever the answer, Maui Tacos knows it. On a recent visit, the TV was tuned to a cross-country ski race and the counter-service dining room still felt tropical.
Maui Tacos has opened a dozen locations in Hawaii since the chain’s creation in 1993, but College of Charleston grads Jen and Mike Seltzer were the first franchisees granted permission to set up on the mainland.
The menu at Maui Tacos is dominated by fish, shrimp and barbecue pork, all available as tacos, burritos or quesadillas. But it doesn’t really matter what you order, since the standouts here are the crisp corn chips, pineapple-based sauces and slaws, and the fresh salsas lined up on a self-service bar. Maui’s a very casual place, with the priciest steak plate clocking in at $11.75, but some serious thought was expended on turning avocadoes and mangoes into perfectly seasoned tropical condiments. Good thing the chips come free with an entrée.
200 Meeting St., Suite 2, 843-793-4441, mauitacos.com. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Daily.
RuRu’s Tacos + Tequila (2019)
Nomenclature is really important to RuRu’s. “All of the (menu item) names are taken off comedies,” managing partner Sean O’Brien told The Post and Courier before the Charlotte-based restaurant opened its Charleston location.
It stands to reason that a restaurant which would rather use the phrase “I’ll Have What She’s Having” than “fish taco” isn’t going to take its own name lightly. In other words, don’t be too quick to dismiss the fact that liquor gets equal billing with tacos here: RuRu’s is basically a bar.
But it serves more than a dozen tacos on flour tortillas, including one with fried tofu, one with roasted cauliflower and one with buffalo chicken. “We try not to be too authentic,” O’Brien says.
As for the sauteed shrimp taco, the best thing it has going for it is an avocado sliver. The tortilla and squiggle of peppered mayonnaise are equally bland. And while the shrimp may impress further inland, they’re a tough sell this close to the coast. Of course, if the situation brings you down, RuRu’s is ready with a cheering margarita.
159 East Bay St., 843-637-3686, rurustacosandtequila.com/charleston. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday.