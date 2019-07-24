A long list of Charleston restaurants offer their own versions of the classic combination of orange juice and Champagne. Sometimes, though, the search is on for an especially good bang for your buck.

Black Magic Cafe

Black Magic Cafe gets creative when it comes to mimosas. The breakfast spot offers a mimosa carafe — in seasonal flavors — for $15. It also has "Grandmosa," featuring Champagne, orange juice and vodka, for $8 and a "Manmosa" made with tequila, a Corona and orange juice, for the same price. Plus, its summer drinks specials include a "Sunbeam mimosa," which is made with rum, Champagne and pineapple juice. Black Magic Cafe has locations on Folly Beach at 103 W Erie Ave. and on James Island at 1130 Folly Road.

Daps

At Daps, 280 Ashley Ave., mimosas, made with orange juice, orange oil and carbonated wine, are on tap and typically cost $8. On Tuesdays, the drink is on special for $3.50 all day.

Virginia's on King

Virginia's on King, 412 King St., is loaded with Southern breakfast and brunch favorites, including shrimp-and-grits, buttermilk pancakes, and biscuits and gravy. Pair that with a mimosa, which costs $6. A carafe costs $16. Along with orange juice, you can order mimosas with cranberry, pineapple and grapefruit juices.

Tattooed Moose

Tattooed Moose has $5 mimosas during the week and drops the price down to $3 for brunch on Sunday, which is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its locations on Johns Island and downtown Charleston and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its location in West Ashley. Its small brunch menu includes huevos rancheros, a breakfast sandwich and a plate of meat, cheese, scrambled eggs and vegetables topped on a bed of duck fat fries with sausage gravy.

Triangle

In terms of price, Triangle Char + Bar in West Ashley has other mimosa sellers beat. You can order $1 single mimosas or get a carafe for $7 daily.

Swig and Swine

Want a mimosa with your barbecue? At Swig And Swine's four locations — West Ashley, Summerville, Mount Pleasant and downtown — its menu is packed with barbecue offerings such as smoked pork belly and a brisket grilled cheese sandwich. In addition, you'll find $3 mimosas all day, every day at Swig and Swine.

Palace Hotel

At the dive bar Palace Hotel, Saturday brunch offerings include a breakfast hot dog, cinnamon roll waffle bites and a "Garbage Plate," featuring grits, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, a sausage gravy biscuit and a side of breakfast potatoes. On the drink side of things, Palace lists a breakfast shot for $4 and a mimosa for the table for $14. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 35 Hanover St.

Blind Tiger

Blind Tiger, 36-38 Broad St., has $10 mimosa carafes for brunch, which includes shareables such as beignets, four-cheese mac and Irish breakfast shooters. The menu also features bananas foster waffles, steak and eggs and avocado toast.