Maybe you're sipping on your first or second beer at a local brewery and, suddenly, you realize you're hungry.
At many breweries in the Charleston area the only food source you'd consistently find is a bag of chips or a soft pretzel. Depending on the place, you'd also likely find a food truck as breweries such as Fatty's Beer Works and Low Tide keep a steady schedule of mobile food vendors.
But if you want to count on having a full lunch or dinner, there a handful of breweries to consider.
A portion of the nearly 30 breweries in the Charleston area have made a point to offer full food menus to feed its beer-drinking patrons. Here are seven of them.
Commonhouse Aleworks
Tot-chos, anyone? Commonhouse Aleworks has a full food menu from chef Brannon Florie to go with beers such as the Citra Dry-Hopped Publick Pilsner, Park Circle Pale or Looking East IPA. Along with bar snacks like marinated olives and popcorn, you can choose from small, shareable items like boiled peanuts, crab dip, chicken wings and crispy brussels sprouts. The menu also includes a beef burger and veggie burger, other sandwiches and two salads. Plus, Commonhouse has a solid brunch menu available on Sundays in case you want to pair a beer with biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles, or a green eggs and ham sandwich. For more info, go to commonhousealeworks.com.
Rusty Bull Brewing
For its first two years in business, Rusty Bull trained its crowd that "if they want to eat, they have to wait until a food truck is on the schedule,” Brian Bogstad, who co-owns the brewery with Ben Mayer, said. The pair wanted to offer food options beyond one or two days per week, so they bolted a 15-by-8-foot food truck to the back of the building and hired an in-house chef, Jenleigh Kornahrens, who previously worked at Fratellos Italian Tavern, Ms. Rose's and Tattooed Moose. Her menu launched the first week of June and includes appetizers such as boiled peanuts, wings or fried green tomatoes and bigger plates like the Charleston Hot or Not Chicken Sandwich. There are also a few beer-inspired items such as a big beef beer dog, the Brewhouse Salad and IPA chicken salad lettuce cups. For more info, go to rustybullbrewing.com.
Revelry Brewing
Rather than hosting a rotation of different food trucks, Revelry Brewing has tapped Tobo Sushi to be on site daily. That means if the brewery's open you'll be able to order fried dumplings, sushi, Latin-inspired tacos or a sushi burrito. By the way, tacos are on special for $2 each on Tuesdays and rolls of sushi are half off on Wednesdays. For more info, go to revelrybrewingco.com.
Holy City Brewing
At Holy City's taproom in North Charleston you can pair an Overly Friendly IPA or Strawberry Beards Forever sour with starters such as loaded fries or cheese plate and a variety of burgers, including one with a falafel patty. Holy City also has a Sunday brunch menu and its dinner options change weekly. If you want more Holy City brews and pizza, you can visit Baker & Brewer on Stuart Street downtown. For more info, go to holycitybrewing.com.
Frothy Beard Brewing Company
Looking for a slice of pizza to go with your beer? Inside Frothy Beard's taproom in West Ashley, Zombie Bob's Pizza has set up a permanent home. The pizza stand serves giant Monster Slices, as well as a pizzadilla, calzones and deep dish pizzas. Their sourdough crust is infused with the brewery's Back from the Dead Porter. For more info, go to frothybeard.com.
Edmund’s Oast Brewing
You won't go hungry at Edmund's Oast Brewing. In addition to serving its own food, such as nachos, pizza and a catfish sandwich, the brewery is within a few steps from a bunch of food stands inside Workshop. The food court's current lineup includes tacos and burritos from Rebel Taquería, burgers at Chuck and Patty's, Vietnamese food from Little Miss Ha and Sushi Wa Izakaya. Plus, the brewpub changes things up daily with different chalkboard snacks. For more info, go to edmundsoast.com.
Charlestowne Fermentory
The brewery in the Avondale neighborhood includes space for a small kitchen and walk-up window, where patrons can regularly find a variety of pop-ups. Charlestowne Fermentry weekly hosts Pub Fare, Matzo Y Masa and Cachita's Kitchen. The brewery often posts its food schedule at facebook.com/chsfermentory.