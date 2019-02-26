Every new restaurant brings something different to the Charleston-area dining scene, but it’s the rare venue that doesn’t have some sort of local precedent. To celebrate the newcomers and honor the stalwarts, we’ll look at a few of them side-by-side in this column over the coming weeks. The setup isn’t competitive: While you may prefer one place over another, the idea here is to showcase the many options available to eaters and drinkers here.
Indian lunch
Taste of India (1980)
Since Taste of India has been in the buffet business for decades, lunch customers generally know what to do.
At least, that was the supposition of the host on a recent weekday afternoon. He performed his job wordlessly, nodding his head toward whatever table he’d picked out for the latest set of patrons to step into the modest dining room. He trusted they’d know to work their way down the row of chafers holding mango chicken, tandoori chicken, jeera aloo and vegetable palak, among other midday staples.
Partisans of Bombay Bazaar and Nirlep, the area’s only other Northern Indian restaurants, probably won’t be swayed, but Taste of India has acquired a faithful fan base through its puffy naan and adept versions of Indian-American classics. Its best dishes are those which are more reliant on seasoning than structure. A pitchy dal makhani (slow-cooked black lentils) over a basic biryani is alone worth the $9.99 all-you-can-eat price.
Then again, if you’ve already paid the entry fee, there’s no reason to stop after a savory course. Taste of India serves rice pudding, as expected, but the standout dessert is the spongy, sticky gulab juman, or milk-solid balls soaked in syrup. 1280 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., 843-556-4444, tasteofindiacharleston.com. 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Daily.
Tu (2019)
After 13 months of serving idiosyncratic dishes that were supposed to evoke anywhere other than Asia, Tu in January pivoted from untrammeled Euro experimentation to “foods from the Indian subcontinent.”
“It was fun and it was such a learning experience,” chef and co-owner Josh Walker told The Post and Courier prior to the shift. “But ultimately, I felt more excited with having that box of Indian food and traditions.”
If Walker was excited about the possibilities, his customers went berserk. The prospect of Indian-ish food downtown was so welcome that Tu Two immediately had to put its back-up dining rooms into the regular table rotation.
Like its sister restaurant, Xiao Bao Biscuit, Tu doesn’t aim for authenticity. Instead, it looks East for technique guidance and flavor inspiration, which means the resulting dishes aren’t always immediately recognizable as Indian.
In fact, the lunchtime quartet of what amounts to deconstructed tiffins – think roasted eggplant, pumpkin raita and dal, served in individual silver bowls upon a silver tray – has a more pronounced continental streak than the original Tu’s menu. Lamb keema, for example, recalls shepherd’s pie, while the dosa has more in common with a French crepe than the typical fermented pancake.
But it’s all tasty and filling, and there’s no substitute for the infectious energy that now pervades the room. (Good thing, since the menu warns no changes will be entertained.) 430 Meeting St., no phone, tu-charleston.com. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday.