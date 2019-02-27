The World Series is coming to Charleston this year. Well, the World Series of Comedy, that is.
The prestigious event in the national stand-up scene, which has been around for 10 years now, will start locally and send comedians from all over, including from right here in Charleston, to 12 major clubs throughout the United States.
At each of these "satellite campuses," of which one is Myrtle Beach's Comedy Cabana, comedians who made it through from other surrounding cities will perform and get knocked down to the final picks via audience and judge votes. Those top dogs will then advance to the official championship round, which will take place Sept. 23-28 at the Casino Queen in St. Louis.
Here in Charleston, the competition kicks off at the Creekside Brewhouse, 2600 Savannah Highway, where local funnyman Keith Dee hosts Creekside Comedy Night, a series of consistently sold-out comedy shows featuring both Charleston-based and touring acts.
Dee is a dedicated organizer and supporter of local comedy, and this opportunity is just one other way he's trying to spread the laughs. Depending on how many comedians perform, there are one to two guaranteed spots at the next-tier Myrtle Beach event from May 1-4 that will be handed out here in Charleston.
Dee says that up to 16 comedians can perform at the local one-night event, which takes place at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 2. All current entries are from the Charleston area, and audience tickets are on sale via Eventbrite for $10.
To determine the funniest funny people, there will be judges giving out points for originality, stage presence and overall delivery. Audience members will also get to vote for their favorites, breaking any tie scores and helping to ultimately determine the winner, or winners.
"Have we heard these jokes before from another comic?" Dee explains the questions a judge might ask. "An email? On the street? Did you use 'easy' jokes such as sex, bowel movements or the objects inside your nose? Were you able to be funny without being too dirty?"
Dee notes the importance of those guaranteed spots at the Comedy Cabana in Myrtle Beach, which could lead local comedians to some really good future statewide and even national gigs.
"Just by being seen at the satellite, you could end up getting work from the club," Dee explains.
There's also always that chance to win big and end up in St. Louis for the final festival. At that main event, the World Series of Comedy will have over 100 comedians competing. And it's not just about delivering jokes on stage. There are also workshops and meet-and-greets with industry members.
The opportunity starts here, where improv comedy has expanded from comedy club staple Theatre 99 to more experimental events like "Comedians on Couches" at Park Circle Creative and Pineapple Tour Group's Charleston Comedy Bus Tour. Dee's Creekside Comedy Night and this event are just more examples of a growing interest in comedic performances within the Charleston entertainment scene.
"Our comedy scene has erupted in the past 18 months," Dee says. "I'm just happy to be a part of it and to bring this event to Charleston."