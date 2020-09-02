The Windjammer has been hosting beachfront outdoor concerts on Isle of Palms since May

While most Charleston-area music venues are just now figuring out how to reopen to the public safely after the governor's performance hall ban was lifted in late July, a bar hangout on the Isle of Palms has been hosting concerts since early May.

The Windjammer has a unique feature that allowed the beachfront space to keep hosting large-capacity shows, even with the 6-foot social distancing mandate.

Its "sunset stage," an outdoor stage at the edge of the volleyball court, has become a haven for acoustic and full-band performances alike for months now, even with the noise ordinance curfew, which originally cut off music at 9 p.m. but now kicks in at 10 p.m.

Unlike The Gaillard Center or Charleston Music Hall, which operate exclusively as performance venues, The Windjammer falls in the category of The Royal American or Tin Roof — a bar and restaurant that also hosts live music. That means it was allowed to open when restaurants were (with guidelines) back in May, and it was allowed to host up to 250 patrons like other concert venues at the end of July — the best of both worlds.

The first show ever on The Windjammer's sunset stage was Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish back in 2015, when the entire volleyball court, deck and surrounding beach were packed with shoulder-to-shoulder fans. The coronavirus-era concerts at The Windjammer look much different.

The 1,100-capacity outdoor area must adhere to the 250-person limit currently set under Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order. The volleyball court is now filled with spaced-out tables for parties of eight or less at each. Masks must be worn when patrons aren't seated and eating or drinking.

"We don't think it's safe to put 250 people inside The Windjammer, so we've pushed them outside," The Windjammer's talent buyer Scottie Frier offered.

After The Windjammer reopened on May 7, he hosted the first music performance on May 8. It was an acoustic set, as were many that first month, and no advertising was involved. A beach bar in the peak of the summer season doesn't need any advertising, even during a pandemic, Frier assured.

"I never thought when I was hired here, I’d be trying to keep people away from the venue," he said. "We don’t want successful promotion to cause a problem with a show. We've had to turn people away already many times."

The Windjammer hasn't hosted an indoor show since March, but figuring out exactly how to utilize the outdoor stage wasn't a walk in the park either.

At first, patrons tried dancing in front of the stage, so staff put up caution tape and trash cans to block them, Frier recalled. Some mischievous rule-breakers tried to move tables together at one point, but that was ameliorated with barricades between each party and extra security.

"I don’t think there’s a better group out here when it comes to being conscious of how they run their operations," said Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll.

Carroll said that The Windjammer has had employees test positive for the coronovirus since reopening. In response, the venue was closed and deep-cleaned and all employees were sent home and tested.

"They're doing everything right," Carroll said. "That's what I'd like to see of all of our businesses."

The Windjammer is in a unique, and tough, position in which many of its patrons are visitors in town for a beach vacation. Patrons who just set their suitcases down at Wild Dunes Resort might not have heard about the local mask mandate. Those in vacation mode are looking for a good time and letting loose inhibitions, a mindset that doesn't mix well with pandemic rules.

"When people get a little drunk, they can move around a little more than they're supposed to," said Brian Jarvis of The Midnight City Band, which played at The Windjammer on July 6. "But The Windjammer staff is doing everything possible to enforce those rules."

Another complication involves the controversial new parking rules on Isle of Palms that initially warded off The Windjammer's potential patrons. The Isle of Palms City Council has responded to some of those concerns by cutting off front-beach meters at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. Many metered, lot and free spaces that were limited at one point are now available again.

For the local bands that The Windjammer is hosting again, this stage feels far more familiar than the limited-capacity bar and restaurant gigs they've been scraping by on during the pandemic.

"We’re making due with the bars, but The Windjammer feels the closest to what we had before COVID," Jarvis said. "It feels like a real show."