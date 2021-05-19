'The Voice' coach, country star Blake Shelton performing at North Charleston Coliseum

Blake Shelton, the country star of NBC's singing competition "The Voice," is returning to the road with a late summer tour that includes a stop in North Charleston.

Shelton's "Friends and Heroes 2021" tour will feature special guest and fellow country singer Lindsay Ell, along with appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

There will be 17 dates. The North Charleston Coliseum show will be Sept. 16 and bring "God's Country" to the Lowcountry. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 10 at ticketmaster.com and blakeshelton.com.

“I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice," Shelton said with the tour announcement. "You might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights."

The tour announcement comes before Shelton's new album "Body Language" is released May 21. The new record features Shelton's 28th career No. 1 hit "Happy Anywhere," his latest with fiancée Gwen Stefani.

Shelton's career launched 20 years ago with debut single "Austin" and he's since accrued 11 million album sales in the United States and award winnings approaching the hundreds.

His hits include "Honey Bee," "Ol' Red" and "Hillbilly Bone."