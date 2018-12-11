Those Hallmark movies still not getting you into the Christmas spirit? It's time for an emergency dose of holiday cheer in the form of a favorite December tradition.
No, we're not talking about parades, or pictures with Santa, or a visit to the James Island Festival of Lights. We're talking about ugly sweater parties, the true crux of the Christmas season.
Here are the ugly sweater parties around town that are sure to get you feeling festive. If looking at your friends in ridiculous outfits won't do the trick, then maybe the eggnog will ...
Beary Merry Xmas Party
6 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 14, Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown
Christmas is coming early this year as Bay Street Biergarten rocks out with holiday drink specials and offers free photos with Santa, live music and an ugly sweater competition with a shot at a $50 gift card.
Santa will be visiting 6:30-8:30 p.m. and the party will continue with holiday tunes remixed by DJ NattyHeavy starting at 9 p.m.
Though entry is free, attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. In return, there will be free tater tot orders. (So it's literally toys for tots.)
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/934093720048029
An Extra Chill Holiday Party
9 p.m. Dec. 14, The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown
Local bands will be rocking the night away for this holiday celebration, where attendees can save $5 at the door by wearing their ugliest Christmas sweaters. For those who choose to not partake in the festivities (Why? Don't be a Scrooge!), tickets are $15 to get in versus $10 with the appropriate garb.
You can even get $5 off a tacky sweater at Uncle Kyle's Sweater Emporium at 483 King St. by mentioning the Extra Chill shindig at checkout.
Performers for the night include local Americana songstress and swamp witch Hunter Park of She Returns From War, psychedelic outfit Dumb Doctors and rock band Youngster. The event was organized by local music blog Extra Chill.
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/2194812017401176
Holly Jolly Bullie Days!
2:30-5:30 pm. Dec. 15, Cooper River Brewing Company, 2201 Mechanic St., downtown
Pups are welcome to attend this ugly Christmas sweater contest and cookie decorating event. There will be vendors, photos with Santa Paws and pies provided by Dough Boyz Pizza. Entry is free.
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/331797224069183
'Christmas Vacation' and Ugly Sweater Contest on the Commonground
6 p.m. Dec. 15, Commonhouse Aleworks, 4831 O'Hear Ave., North Charleston
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" will be playing on a big screen in front of the stage at Commonhouse Aleworks for an evening of festivities. The event is "bring your own blankets and camp chairs." But also bring an appetite, because there will be pub food and truffle popcorn for sale.
Before the movie starts, there will be an ugly sweater contest with judging in three categories: Ugliest Christmas Specific Sweater, Ugliest Holiday Sweater and Ugliest Non-Holiday Sweater. Prizes will be awarded to the ugliest of each.
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/1260307404131586
Ugly X-Mas Sweater Party + White/Bogan Duo Acid Christmas
8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island
The Pour House is dipping into the holiday cheer with the return of the White/Bogan Duo's "Acid Christmas," a music spectacular that will feature jazzy, funky re-interpretations of favorite Christmas carols. It will be a psychedelic show with synthesizers, animation, effects, sampling and more. Guests are encouraged to rock their ugliest holiday sweaters.
For those looking to snag some gifts along with get groovy, the Pour House Holiday Market will kick things off on the deck earlier in the evening, starting at 5 p.m. There will be local goods from the likes of almost 50 vendors. Shop for everything from fiber art to thrift store threads, with plenty of stocking-stuffer soaps, jewelry, plants, body products and more in between.
Tickets to the indoor music fun are $10 in advance online at charlestonpourhouse.com or $15 day of show.
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/1891829884237510
Jinglebang!
3 p.m. Dec. 16, Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, West Ashley
Nothing gets you into the Christmas spirit quite like supporting a charity, and that's just what Tin Roof will be doing with its festive Jinglebang! shindig. The Charleston charity getting some love is Eunoia Rescue, an animal rescue that helps local pups, kits and more escape cruelty and homelessness.
Don a tacky sweater, take photos with "Santie Claus," indulge in some holiday libations and listen to seasonal tunes from local musicians and comedy from local laugh-inducers (yet to be announced). There will be dogs from Eunoia visiting in the afternoon and granting some licks and love at a doggie kissing booth 3-7 p.m.
Tickets are $10.
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/201301824104321
The Big Ugly Christmas Sweater Party
9 p.m. Dec. 21, Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
Local lifestyle brand SWiM (Southern Wealth in Music), co-founded by hip-hop artist Matt Monday, is celebrating the holidays with a "Big Ugly Christmas Sweater Party" in North Charleston.
Matt Monday and friends will be on the mic, with a background soundtrack provided by local mix-masters DJ Scrib and IllaDell.
Attendees pay just $5 with an ugly sweater or $10 without (again, why wouldn't you wear one, ya Scrooge?).
This year’s event will raise funds to support the mission of Laundry Matters/R3 Inc., a local non-profit organization that provides free laundry services for homeless individuals, offers free adult computer classes, hosts regular support groups and provide other resources such as free literary books, tutoring information, employment opportunities and more.
Tee N Mac & David White Jr., co-founder of R3, will judge the ugly sweater contest and giving out prizes to the tackiest of attire.
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/1207431256062221
Second Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party
9 p.m. Dec. 21, 501 Bar and Grill, 118 Ashland Drive, Summerville
Dust off the sweater that Nana knit for you and go have a grand 'ol time at the 501 Bar and Grill. Along with tacky Christmas sweaters, there will be a White Elephant gift exchange, so bring another tacky object with you. To keep spirits bright among all the ugliness, holiday tunes will play.
Santa will be awarding $100 to the ugliest sweater in the building at midnight.
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/907135299675597