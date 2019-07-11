Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.