The story of the South Carolina man who inspired a new ABC show produced by 50 Cent

He never thought anything like it could happen to him.

Growing up in Moncks Corner in a military family, cops would wave to him on the street in his upper middle-class neighborhood. They were there to keep him and his family safe, to fight for justice, to stop the bad guys.

So when he was framed for a crime he didn't commit after he had moved to New Jersey in 1991, Isaac Wright Jr. never guessed a corrupt police department was behind his life sentence.

He couldn't have known when he got arrested at age 29, accused of being a drug kingpin, that illegally planted evidence and a massive cover-up would put him behind bars. He didn't know he was just one pawn on a giant chessboard manipulated by a power-hungry prosecutor who had made a habit of seizing personal assets and keeping them for himself.

While serving seven years in prison for a wrongful conviction, Wright figured out what had happened to him. During that time behind bars, he studied law in order to represent himself.

During an evidentiary hearing in 1996, Wright cross-examined a police officer involved with the case, and got a detective to confess to misconduct, including illegal cover-ups and secret deals with defense attorneys to have clients lie under oath.

He fought the system to prove his innocence and won. The scandal was covered by The New York Times and other media outlets.

Somerset County Prosecutor Nicholas Bissell was indicted. Faced with a sentence of six to eight years in federal prison, he fled the state and died by suicide.

Wright was released.

And he had a new mission. He wanted to help others who were wrongfully convicted gain their freedom. He wanted to expose corruption in the criminal justice system. After graduating from law school and passing the bar in New Jersey, he began to do just that.

Now, a new ABC show called "For Life," inspired by Wright's story and produced by Curtis Jackson (better known as 50 Cent), is out. It airs at 10 p.m. Tuesdays.

South Carolina roots

Before his arrest and foray into television, Wright was a boy growing up in South Carolina.

He was a DJ at the Hot Wheels roller skating rink in Summerville. He attended Berkeley High School, where he raced on the track team, and then he completed a semester at Trident Tech.

While Wright's childhood in Moncks Corner was mostly pleasant, an incident that led to his termination from a job he had in high school exposed him to injustice for the first time.

He was fired from his job at Sears in Northwoods Mall for making a 25-cent phone call during a thunderstorm to ask his brother to pick him up for work. That was the rationale for letting him go, he said. Later, he learned that his boss was looking for a way to get him out so he could hire his nephew.

"That really changed things for me," Wright says. "I became so disenfranchised, I dropped out of school and I moved to New York."

There, he began working in the entertainment industry, building a successful career and living a lavish lifestyle that caught the eye of the prosecutor who would change his life forever.

Inspiring reform

One of the goals of "For Life" is to shed light on systemic issues.

"Criminal justice reform is such an important issue in the country, and it’s been getting a lot of attention," executive producer Hank Steinberg told The Post and Courier. "This really intimate and personal way of telling the story of one man wrongly accused can awaken people to that issue."

In the new series, Wright is portrayed by a character named Aaron Wallace, played by actor Nicholas Pinnock. A few real-life details were altered for the TV drama, according to Steinberg and Wright.

On the screen, Wallace earns his law degree while serving his sentence, representing fellow inmates while still behind bars himself. Wright says the family dynamic also was refashioned. In real life, Wright's wife was a singer in freestyle girl group The Cover Girls. On the show, she's a nurse.

"They changed certain things but kept the essence of who I was and what I went through," Wright says.

50 Cent, who met Wright through a case involving a fight club in The Bronx, was impressed by Wright's backstory. He thought it was a story meant for a TV series, for people to tune in each week.

Wright was involved every step of the way, as a co-producer, script contributor and consultant. He even helped pitch the show to ABC.

"We actually didn’t get out of the building before they called and said they wanted the show," Wright shares.

Wright says the series is about hope and inspiration.

"It’s going to affect in a positive way the psyche and mindset of people about the criminal justice system and changes needed in the system," he says.

Steinberg affirms that the show was created with that goal in mind.

"We hope to add to the conversation and to the general consciousness about (prison reform)," Steinberg says. "We trust that if you put that out into the world that viewers will do something with it, whether it’s volunteer or write a letter, or maybe it affects the way they vote or what issues they decide to make important to them."

Living by the law

Though Wright went through a traumatic ordeal, so much good has come from it, including his passion for law, he says. ABC allowed him to practice law while working on the show.

"If I had a billion dollars, that’s not going to keep me out of the courtroom," Wright says.

In a journey to prove his own innocence, Wright found a natural talent he didn't know he possessed.

"The first time I picked up a law book, it was like I had done it all my life," Wright says. "There was just something that happened to me when I did that, and I realized there was a hidden gift there I didn’t know I had."

He never lost hope that he would prove his innocence.

"In my mind, there was never a thought that I wasn’t going to find a way to get myself out of prison," Wright says.

And now, he fights for the innocent in the same court that failed him.

Wright currently practices law in Newark at Hunt, Hamlin & Ridley.