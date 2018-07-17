Every good bar has an animal mascot, right? Well, that's what The Royal American believes at least, the downtown Charleston watering hole and local music haven that features Louis the pug as its prized pet.
Louis is a 12-year-old pug formerly known as "Meatball," and he was featured on National Geographic in a portrait photograph by Vincent J. Musi, a "trusted friend to animals everywhere," according to the photographer's Instagram biography.
Musi has photographed everything from studio dogs to wild orangutans and prairie dogs for National Geographic and The Unleashed Studio.
Louis just happened to be one of his most recent subjects, part of Musi's "Year of the Dogs" dispatch.
The Royal American mascot is truly having his day in fame. His bio with the portrait reads:
"Size mattered greatly in the formative years of Louis, a pug formerly known as Meatball, formerly known as a doggie in the window of a New York City pet shop where he was seen daily until he wasn’t.
Meatball had grown too big for the window and was reassigned to, shall we say, a less than prominent position in the store when his owner-to-be came-to-be looking for him.
And while Meatball may have been too large for the window, the Pug now known as Louis was just small enough to be smuggled in and out past the doorman of a no-dogs-allowed building.
The things we do for love.
Size matters less these days to this 12 year-old, although his five front teeth are locked in a constant battle for space with his tongue. A world traveler, he has exquisite taste in food, music, women and cats. Between his frequent naps, Louis is known to regale visitors with colorful stories about his time living in the city that never sleeps."
What an ode to a Lowcountry pug.
"Year of the Dogs" is an ongoing personal project celebrating the beauty and character of the creatures we share our homes and families and lives with.