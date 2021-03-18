'The Righteous Gemstones' filming Season 2 at Citadel Mall and beyond, needs extras

The greedy televangelist family of our Danny McBride-infused dreams is back in town.

HBO's hit series "The Righteous Gemstones" is now filming Season 2 in the Charleston area, including at the show's Citadel Mall headquarters and the North Charleston Coliseum, otherwise known as the "Gemstone Salvation Center."

In addition to toting camera equipment around the Lowcountry to capture scenes that will feature McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson and John Goodman, the crew is also looking for area extras to take on some background roles.

The Tona B. Dahlquist Casting company, which booked talent for the first season of the show, has posted callouts for extras, cars from the 1980s and photo doubles so far in March. The Facebook page features all the details needed to apply for those particular positions, from photo submission requirements to pants size stipulations.

On the morning of March 18, the casting company was particularly searching for a 6-foot-3 Caucasian male with brown hair; 6-foot-1 African American male with black hair; 5-foot-10 older Caucasian male with gray hair and a 5-foot-10 Caucasian male with gray hair on the sides who is balding at the top. It's all in the details.

Those who fit the bill must follow submission requirements and, if selected, take two COVID-19 tests and be available to work March 25 and 26. For more details and other available extra positions, search for Tona B. Dahlquist Casting on Facebook.

Oh, and if you see "The Righteous Gemstones" filming around town, let Kalyn Oyer, our arts and entertainment reporter, know by emailing koyer@postandcourier.com.