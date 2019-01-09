"The Price is Right," the beloved CBS American game show originally hosted by Bob Barker and transferred to funnyman Drew Carey, invites audience members to "come on down" and try their luck at a variety of games with the hopes of winning cash and prizes.
Contestants in Charleston will be able to participate in the game show's live version, which will be in the Lowcountry 8-11 p.m. April 9 at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center.
Those interested in spinning "the Big Wheel" or playing giant Plinko must purchase tickets, which are listed on StubHub and at the event's Facebook page for $57-$110. For a chance to win money, you'll have to spend money. For more information about "The Price is Right Live!" go to facebook.com/events/297295990890518.
One lucky Charleston contestant has made it onto the televised version of the show. James Grill will make his national TV appearance 11 a.m.-noon on Jan. 17.