The only 'BS' Charleston's Darius Rucker wants in his new song is 'Beers and Sunshine'

Darius Rucker's latest single is all about Southern summer days and nights.

In the country-pop track "Beers and Sunshine," the Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer with a successful solo career claims that the "only BS" he needs is beer and sunshine.

"I ain't going to work today, just wanna sit around and play," Rucker begins before diving into a song about taking it easy with back porch and dock hangs in his flip-flops.

In the song that Rucker wrote during the pandemic, the country singer claims he doesn't know how to fix the craziness of the times, but his solution is to "turn on the good times and turn off the TV."

Also included in his remedy is cracking open a cold one, heading out on the lake on his boat, hanging with his girl and spending some South Carolina summer nights by the bonfire.

“It’s certainly been a hard year so far with a lot of heaviness around us constantly,” Rucker said on NBC’s “Today” show. “Like it says in the song, I don’t know how we fix any of these big, real issues that we’re facing, but while we work through this time, I think it’s important that we find the silver lining where we can really enjoy the little moments and the simple joys of time spent together with friends and family.”

Last year, Hootie & the Blowfish embarked on a reunion tour that took place 25 years after first garnering fame from 1994 album "Cracked Rear View." The shows were concluded before the coronavirus began to impact the band's home state in March. The group dropped new album "Imperfect Circle" in November.

Hootie & the Blowfish guitarist Mark Bryan has also released music during the pandemic. He released "The Puppy Song," cowritten by his daughter, back in May.