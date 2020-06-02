The man behind the questions: Q&A with Charleston Scene's trivia host

Charleston Scene trivia host Alex Peeples has been brainstorming 10 questions a week on a variety of topics for more than a year now. We thought it might be time to get to know a little more about the man behind the questions, whose byline you see in the section every Thursday.

Q: Where did you go to school, and what's your current main gig?

A: I graduated from the College of Charleston in 2018 with a degree in English. Right now, I do a lot of freelance writing around town, mostly about local music. I also have a few part-time jobs like datacasting for the RiverDogs (when baseball is actually happening) and hosting music bingo at Smoky Oak on James Island.

Q: You're not just our trivia host but also an avid participant of local trivia nights. What are some of your favorites, and are you missing them during the pandemic?

A: Oh, I miss trivia nights so much! My two favorite trivia spots in town are Cutty's and Recovery Room; I really like the format and the range of questions they have. Good hosting at both of those spots, too — they keep it casual while still being interactive and funny. And they award creative and funny team names, which is actually one of my favorite things about trivia nights. Honorable mention goes to sports trivia at The Roost. It's niche but really fun, and they cover a good spread of newer and older questions.

Q: What's the one trivia question you've missed that still haunts you to this day?

A: I try to erase those from my memory, but there was one time at Cutty's where I pushed for an answer that was one year off. We ended up not placing in the top three that night and thus not getting any kind of prize because of that question. I don't remember exactly what the right answer ended up being, but the most frustrating ones are the ones that keep you an inch away from victory.

Q: What do you like about trivia and being a trivia host?

A: Trivia is just good, malleable fun. It can go in any number of directions, you can put any kind of scoring or topical variation on it and it gives you an excuse to put that random information you didn't know you had stored away to use. It's a competition that anyone can take part in, it's casual and loose but it makes you think, and it's just a great way to spend time with people.

The best part about quizzing people in Charleston is honestly when they find out how they've done at the end. People usually (are a little stressed out at first) but then do better than they think they're going to do. It's like getting off a ride at the fair and realizing that you actually had a pretty good time doing it even though it was kind of spooky at first.

Q: How do you come up with questions?

A: Once I have a topic, I just sit and brainstorm for a while. Then I peruse the internet to remind me of some things. I pay a lot of attention to making sure that there's a variety in how I word the questions so that the answers will be different. Like if I was doing a quiz about comic strips, it would be kind of dull for every answer to be the title of a comic strip.

I also have to give a lot of credit to my mom; she loves brainstorming all the different kinds of questions I could ask, and she always wants to know what the topic is ahead of time so she can help out. A lot of my favorite questions that I've done for Charleston Scene have been based on things that she thought of — she's really good at it!

Q: What do you like to do in Charleston (beyond trivia)?

A: I love going to RiverDogs games, even when I'm not working them. I grew up here and that was a huge part of my childhood. The Joe is like a home away from home, just with more loose peanut shells. I also really like going to Folly, going to shows at The Royal American, seeing movies at The Terrace and many other things that we unfortunately can't do right now. Biking around James Island has been my new means of getting out, and that has been really nice.

Q: So, the people want to know: What is the secret to winning Charleston Scene trivia?

A: I don't know if there's really one secret to it. I mean, like any other quiz, you have to pay close attention to the entire question, but at the same time, you have to avoid overthinking things. I can't tell you how many times people have changed an answer that was correct the first time. The thing to remember is that, other than local bragging rights, there's no real pressure to this, so have fun with it.