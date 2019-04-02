The world's No. 1 musical is making its Lowcountry premiere this year.
Disney's "The Lion King" will headline the North Charleston Performing Arts Center's Best of Broadway series during the 2019-2020 season. The lineup also includes "Waitress," "The Color Purple," "Cats" and "A Bronx Tale."
"The Lion King" will kick things off from Dec. 4-15 as the anchor show of the season, with 16 performances. "Waitress" is Feb. 7-9, "The Color Purple" is Feb. 28-March 1, "Cats" is March 27-29 and "A Bronx Tale" is April 24-26.
A few special shows are also are on tap, including "Rent" on Oct. 15-16 and "The Simon and Garfunkel Story" on Nov. 1.
"This is the greatest season in the history of the Best of Broadway," said Frank Lapsley, general manager of the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. "Our fans have been asking for 'The Lion King' for years, and we are thrilled to be able to bring the show to North Charleston."
Season ticket sales start at 10 a.m. May 7, and season ticket holders will be granted priority access to seats before they go on sale to the general public. Packages start at $218 and are available at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office at 5001 Coliseum Drive, by calling 843-202-2787 or by visiting northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com.
Current season ticket holders can renew their tickets now, and individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date.