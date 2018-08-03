Famed folk rock musician Bob Dylan is coming to town for a performance at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, famous for hits that have stood the test of time such as "Like a Rolling Stone," "Tangled Up in Blue," "Blowin' in the Wind," "Positively 4th Street" and "Mr. Tambourine Man," is also the recipient of 11 Grammy Awards.
The folk rock aficionado was infamous for going electric at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965 to the abhorrence of the audience, just three years into his career that has now spanned half a century. He released his 38th studio album, "Triplicate," in 2017.
Dylan last played in Charleston in 2015. He was also part of the Desert Trip Festival in California in 2016 that included full-fledged sets from The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, The Who and Neil Young. (Now, we just need that lineup in Charleston.)
Tickets for the North Charleston performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10. Pre-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Aug. 9. They will be available at the Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, online at ticketmaster.com and by calling 1-800-745-3000.