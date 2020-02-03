Indie folk band The Head and the Heart has announced a North American spring tour joined by special guest Hiss Golden Messenger, and there's a stop on April 22 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The Head and the Heart has released singles "Rivers and Roads, "Lost in My Mind" and "Another Story." Hiss Golden Messenger's founders were both members of a hardcore punk band and indie rock band before starting this alt-country outfit in North Carolina.

In conjunction with the new tour dates, The Head and the Heart has released its official video for “Honeybee," a fan favorite and breakout track from the band's fourth full-length album, "Living Mirage." The group will perform “Honeybee” on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" March 5.

Tickets to the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday to fan club members. They go on sale to the general public 1 p.m. Friday. Visit www.theheadandtheheart.com for more information, and purchase tickets at livenation.com.