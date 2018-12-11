The Gin Blossoms are going on tour and '90s music lovers are rejoicing, including ones right here in Charleston who can catch the band at the Music Farm in February.
The alt-rock band formed in 1987 is popular for radio hits including "Hey Jealousy," "Found Out About You," "Follow You Down," "Allison Road" and "Til I Hear It From You."
This year, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough album "New Miserable Experience," the band performed extensively, with a tour named after the iconic disc.
During that run, the Gin Blossoms played the record in its entirety, along with other classic hits they've released throughout their career. The newly announced 2019 dates are an extension to that tour with the same concept in mind.
Tickets for all of the shows, including the Music Farm stop on Feb. 27, will go on sale Friday, Dec. 14 via Etix.
There is a special VIP package available now online that includes a general admission ticket, early venue entry, a pre-show meet and greet, a personal photograph, an intimate two-song acoustic performance, a limited-edition tour poster, a custom tote bag and an opportunity for merchandise shopping before doors open to the general public. The price is listed as $99.
For more information, visit musicfarm.com/events/gin-blossoms.
The Gin Blossoms released their first new album in 8 years, "Mixed Reality," in June of this year.