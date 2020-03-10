The Charleston St. Patrick's Day parties to attend in every part o' town

The leprechauns will be out and about this weekend for some early St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Get ready to wear green or be pinched.
The main local festivities — the St. Paddy's Block Party & Parade in Park Circle, St. Patrick's Day Party in the Square in Summerville and St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Charleston — are just three leaves of the four-leaf clover.
There will be many more parties going down around town, from Daniel Island to West Ashley to North Charleston. We've got some of the biggest events in your part o' town, if you'd like to stay close to home to celebrate.
Follow the rainbow to these pots o' gold, which are free unless otherwise noted.
Downtown Charleston
St. Patrick's Day at Tommy Condon's
WHAT: The party starts Saturday and keeps going through St. Patrick's Day with live music and a special menu. There will be live music all day Saturday and St. Patrick's Day, featuring Marcy Shore, Cat Strickland, Ben Somewhere, Kevin Church and headliners The Bograts. The Charleston Pipe Band will offer a special performance.
WHEN: March 14-17
WHERE: Tommy Condon's 160 Church St.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2PTzWrj
St. Fatty's Day & 3rd Year Anniversary
WHAT: In addition to St. Patrick's Day, Fatty's Beer Works is celebrating its three-year anniversary. Music will be provided by 3 Day Weekend, Meshell Wolf Band and Fatty's Fod Machine. Cool cars from Rodgers Wranglers will be out front, in addition to food from Hott Mess. There will be crafts and, of course, beer.
WHEN: 12-10 p.m. March 14
WHERE: Fatty's Beer Works, 1436 Meeting St.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/32U9q6m
Kiss Me, I'm Irish St. Paddy's Bar Crawl
WHAT: A wristband for this St. Paddy's Day downtown bar crawl will get you drink specials and into bars with no cover charge on Saturday and on St. Patrick's Day. Participating bars are Carolina Ale House, Big Gun, Burns Alley, Trio, Mynt, Rarebit, Ink N Ivy and Bay Street Biergarten. General admission tickets are $15 each day or $20 for both days. A "Four-Leaf Clover" ticket for four guests is $40 each day.
WHEN: 2-10 p.m. March 14 and 6-11 p.m. March 17
WHERE: Participating downtown bars
MORE INFO: kissmeimirishcharleston.eventbrite.com
St. Paddy's Day on King Street Bar Crawl
WHAT: You thought one bar crawl was enough? You lassies and laddies were mistaken. There will be plenty o' crawlin' downtown with this other King Street-specific bar crawl. Participating bars include The Brick, Beer Works, Silver Dollar, Republic, Trio, Mynt, Burns Alley and John King. Drink specials include $3 Bud Lights, $3 Green Tea Shots, $4 Tito's, $5 Red Bull cocktails, and $5 Jim Beam Peach and Tropical Red Bull cocktails. The first 600 people at check-in will also get themed Y-shirts; the first 700 will get the event Koozie. Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance or $25 for late-comers.
WHEN: Check-in at The Brick or Mynt between 12-4 p.m. March 14
WHERE: Participating King Street bars
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2TspcCk
Proper St. Paddy's Party
WHAT: DJs will be spinning each night leading up to St. Patrick's Day at Deco. There will also be "leprechaun-approved" drink specials: $3 green Bud Lights, $5 Green Tea Shots and $8 Irish Trash Cans. Each night will have a Battle for the Beads, with $50 going to the guy and girl with the most beads.
WHEN: Nights March 12-14
WHERE: Deco, 28 Ann St.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/3aF4vZL
West Ashley
St. Patrick's Parking Lot Party
WHAT: Eat, drink and be Irish at Triangle's annual St. Patty's Day Party. DJ Moo Moo will be spinning beats 3-6 p.m., followed by live music 6-9 p.m. by Melted Velvet. Want green beer, a Car Bomb tent, a Guinness truck or Jameson Whiskey swag? $5 gets you in the door.
WHEN: 2-10 p.m. March 14
WHERE: Triangle Char & Bar, 828 Savannah Highway
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/38t3KS2
Shamrocked
WHAT: Sip some Guinness while listening to live music by Jimmy Hi-Hat, Face Plant and Tainted Saints.
WHEN: 9:30 p.m. March 13
WHERE: R Pub,1836 Ashley River Road
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/38tPgRF
St. Patrick's Day Party at the Roost
WHAT: The Roost will be shamrockin' Saturday. The parking lot will have tents for extra shenanigans, including a Car Bomb station and a long-drive golf simulator. Amenities include Irish food, a DJ and music from Soulfish.
WHEN: 12 p.m.-close March 14
WHERE: The Roost, 825 Savannah Highway
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/38uOsfB
North Charleston
Kegs & Eggs
WHAT: Top o' the mornin' to ya! If you'd like to get a head start on the biggest party in town, the Park Circle Block Party, begin your day early with corned beef hash, Shepherd's pie, breakfast sandwiches, green beer and mimosas at Sesame.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
WHERE: Sesame Burgers and Beer, 4726 Spruill Ave.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2PSi9Re
Irishfest 2020 with High5
WHAT: Music by High5 starts at 10:30 p.m., but Irish celebrations go all day at Wild Wing Cafe. Drink specials include $2 green beer, $5 Sam Adams pints, $5 baby Guinness shots, $5 Irishmen shots, $5 Jameson Cold Brews and $5 Green Tea cocktails.
WHEN: 5 p.m. March 14
WHERE: Wild Wing Cafe, 7618 Rivers Ave.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2VOOYSG
Mount Pleasant
Shamrock the Dock
WHAT: This annual Irishfest at Shem Creek will take place at Red's and outside Tavern & Table. There will be live music all day from Moonlight Ale, High Society, Dave Landeo Music and Soul Fish. Feature drinks will be provided by Guinness, Miller Lite and Jameson.
WHEN: 1-8:30 p.m. March 14
WHERE: Red's Ice House, 98 Church St.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2InJOoL
St. Patrick's Day Party & Human Foosball Tournament
WHAT: Even though it's a British pub, My Father's Moustache isn't discriminating for this Irish holiday. On tap are two days of Irish food, beers and live music, plus a human foosball tournament that's just $5 to enter. Bender Funk kicks off the jams Friday night, followed by Me & Mr. Jones Saturday night.
WHEN: March 13-14
WHERE: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2VRa17p
St. Pat's Celebration & Corn Hole Tournament
WHAT: If you're feelin' lucky, another tournament awaits down the block at Cantina 76. A corn hole tournament, accompanied by live music, will give you the chance to strike gold, with prizes for winners. Drink specials include $3 green beer, $15 buckets of Corona, $3 Altos tequila shots and half-priced house margaritas.
WHEN: 4-10 p.m. March 14
WHERE: Cantina 76, 819 Coleman Blvd.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2v5A6Vi
Summerville
9th annual St. Paddy's Day Party
WHAT: Drink specials, jelly shots, a special food menu and St. Paddy's Day swag await at this Irish pub. Oh, and tricycle beer jousting! And live band karaoke!
WHEN: 12 p.m.-until March 14
WHERE: The Celtic Knot Pub, E. 5th North St.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/32XaGWd
St. Patty's Day at Montreux
WHAT: Montreux's event page says "Tell your liver to shut up for the day" for this "party of the year." There will be live music, an Irish menu, face-painting, giveaways, dancing and drinks.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. March 14
WHERE: Montreux Bar and Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2vIRnDO
St. Pat's Block Party
WHAT: This kid-friendly and dog-friendly St. Patrick's Day block party will feature food and bevs, vendors, bounce houses, live music and more.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 14
WHERE: Holy Cow Burgers & Brew, 9770 Dorchester Road Suite 103
MORE INFO: bit.ly/2vDjeFc
Folly Beach
St. Patrick's Day Block Party
WHAT: Folly Beach will be raising a glass to celebrate St. Patrick's Day early. Join a block party and scavenger hunt at Planet Follywood, Crab Shack, Drop In and Jack of Cups. Following the bagpiper parade 1:30-3:30 p.m., there will be live music all day and best-costume gift cards awarded. Green beer, jello shots, corned beef and cabbage, Irish nachos, and green eggs and ham are on the menu.
WHEN: 1-6 p.m. March 14
WHERE: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/32XfURI
Snapper Jack's "Let's Have a Bowl!" Rooftop Kick-Off Party
WHAT: Snapper Jack's on Folly will open up the rooftop for the season with a St. Patrick's Day party featuring green beer and fishbowl cocktails. A DJ will be spinning on the roof.
WHEN: 3-11 p.m. March 14
WHERE: Snapper Jack's, 10 Center St.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/3axkIA0
Sullivan's Island
Dunleavy's St. Pat's Block Party
WHAT: Sullivan's Island's Irish pub, Dunleavy's, hosts its annual St. Patrick's Day shindig. The side street will be closed for kids' games, beer wagons and food. Water McDonough will play music, and the kitchen will serve up corned beef and cabbage, Shepherd's pie and Irish potato chowder.
WHEN: 11 a.m. March 14
WHERE: Dunleavy's Pub, 2213 Middle St.
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/39GrVhj
Daniel Island
St. Patrick's Day Block Party
WHAT: The shamrock shenanigans continue through Sunday with a block party on Daniel Island. The part includes a special beer release, food, and live music from Kabuki Love Machine and The Music Battery on the pavilion.
WHEN: 2-6 p.m. March 15
WHERE: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/2Q9akXB