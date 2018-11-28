Looking to get in the magic of the holiday season? There are a variety of dance schools and companies mounting the classic Christmas ballet "The Nutcracker," with several taking place at College of Charleston's Sottile Theatre.
The Columbia City Ballet is taking its production on the road throughout South Carolina and the Southeast, though without a stop in Charleston. The Charlotte Ballet, which has performed "The Nutcracker" at the Gaillard Center, is not returning this year.
Here's where to see the holiday ballet.
Mount Pleasant School of Performing Arts' 'Nutcracker'
WHAT: From 5-year-old ballet school attendees to seasoned stage performers, this Mount Pleasant School of Performing Arts production of the "Nutcracker" is for everyone. There are three performances of the traditional ballet this year.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1; 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2
WHERE: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown
PRICE: $20-$26
MORE INFO: www.mtpleasantperformingartscompany.com/events
Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker'
WHAT: Presenting world-class Russian artists, hand-painted sets, Russian Snow Maidens, and jubilant Nesting Dolls, the "Great Russian Nutcracker" brings the Christmas spirit to life for all ages in over 100 cities across North America.
WHEN: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8
WHERE: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
PRICE: $23-$89+
MORE INFO: www.northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events/detail/moscow-ballets-great-russian-nutcracker-3
Charleston Ballet's 'Nutcracker' 50th Anniversary
WHAT: Charleston Ballet is celebrating its 50th Anniversary of presenting "The Nutcracker" in Charleston. New York City Ballet soloist Harrison Ball, who is an alumnus of Charleston Ballet, returns with another New York City Ballet soloist, Indiana Woodward.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15; 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16
WHERE: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St.
PRICE: $25-$65
MORE INFO: www.nutcrackercharleston.com, 843-469-2080
Columbia City Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
WHAT: The Columbia City Ballet's traveling production of "The Nutcracker" will be performed in seven different cities across the Southeast. There will be six snow-filled performances, including four matinees, at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia.
WHEN: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8; 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 9; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday Dec. 15; 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16
WHERE: Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St., Columbia; other shows of the traveling production will take place in Fort Jackson, Sumter, Savannah, Lancaster, Florence and Hartsville
PRICE: $5-$32
MORE INFO: columbiacityballet.com/production/nutcracker
Dance Conservatory of Charleston's 'Nutcracker'
WHAT: Dance Conservatory of Charleston faculty member and former New York City Ballet principal dancer Stephen Hanna reprises his role as Cavalier this season. The Conservatory's advanced dancers will join him in performing "Snowflakes" from George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker."
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6; 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7
WHERE: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St.
PRICE: $20+
MORE INFO: www.danceconservatorychs.com/dance-conservatory-winter-performance, 843-607-6063