A new decade has begun, and new things lie ahead. That includes new local music, art and theater to be consumed and deconstructed. Start 2020 off right by engaging with the local arts scene across mediums.

From shows to exhibits, here are the first notable happenings of the year. Get to exploring.

First concerts of the decade

Mobros w/ Orange Doors and Pierce Alexander

WHAT: Start the decade off right with some local music. These three bands are all Charleston projects, from The Mobros' intoxicating rhythm and soul to the Orange Doors' psych rock and Pierce Alexander's indie croons.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Jan. 10

WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive

PRICE: $10

MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Jazz is Phish

WHAT: Phish just performed at the North Charleston Coliseum for a record three nights in town. Since the jam band is still on the Lowcountry's mind, the Pour House is turning those thoughts into another Phish-centric show with touring act Jazz is Phish, whose instrumentalists include members of Snarky Puppy, Victor Wooten Band and Dave Matthews Band. Jazz is Phish uses the melodic structure of Phish tunes to present instrumental jazz-funk-fusion renditions.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Jan. 12

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway

PRICE: $13 advance, $15 day of show

MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/jazz-is-phsh-an-all-star-instrumental-tribute-to-phish

St. Paul & the Broken Bones

WHAT: So much soul oozes from the fashionable frontman of St. Paul & the Broken Bones. The eight-piece group, hailing from Birmingham, Ala., has played the High Water Festival and a Spoleto Festival finale. Now, they're back for two nights at the Charleston Music Hall. S.G. Goodman will open on the first night, and local "cosmic-Americana" band She Returns From War will open on the second night.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Jan. 19-20

WHERE: Charleston Music Hall

PRICE: $45-$55

MORE INFO: charlestonmusichall.com/event/st-paul-the-broken-bones

Beach Fossils

WHAT: Joined by Negative Gemini and Desert Noises, this surfy indie rock band puts out reverb-laced mellow summer anthems. It's January, but who says you can't dream of sunshiny days blissfully basking at Folly Beach? Welcome to 2020.

WHEN: Jan. 21

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway

PRICE: $18 advance, $20 day of show

MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/beach-fossils

The Devil Makes Three

WHAT: This foot-stompin' band blends bluegrass, country, folk, jazz, ragtime and blues for some dynamic old-timey tracks with a sultry voodoo feeling. The band is a pleasure to watch and will get you dancing into the new decade.

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Jan. 29

WHERE: Music Farm, 32 Ann St.

PRICE: $22.50

MORE INFO: music-farm.com/events/the-devil-makes-three

First plays of the decade

'Love & Southern Discomfort'

WHAT: It's the world premiere for this family drama and mystery, set in rural Louisiana. Jealousy, joy and pain permeate a riveting tale about an old-money family torn apart by addiction, mental illness and a secret better left untold. The musical features Tony Award nominee Felicia P. Fields from Broadway's "The Color Purple."

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10-11

WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.

PRICE: $35-$65

MORE INFO: charlestonmusichall.com/event/love-and-southern-dscomfort

'Tiny Beautiful Things'

WHAT: Another local play premieres this month: "Tiny Beautiful Things" from Pure Theatre, at Cannon Street Arts Center. Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos (star of the movie "My Big Fat Greek Wedding"), this production brings to life the questions and answers published in the online advice column “Dear Sugar” from 2010 to 2012.

WHEN: Jan. 10-Feb. 1

WHERE: Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St.

PRICE: $22-$35

MORE INFO: puretheatre.org

'Super Freak'

WHAT: Back by popular demand. "Super Freak" is a comedic take on spy thrillers. The two-man show features a lovesick TV icon who is shaken, not stirred, paired with "superfly tunes" from Tom Jones, The Commondores and others. It stars 34 West co-founders Jeff Querin and Stephen Wayne. Champagne cocktails, wine, craft beer, soda and snacks are available.

WHEN: Jan. 24-Feb. 22

WHERE: 34 West, 200 Meeting St.

PRICE: $35

MORE INFO: 34west.org/tickets/super-freak

'The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe'

WHAT: Charleston Stage is starting off the decade with an two-days-only stage rendition of C.S. Lewis' famous fantasy novel "The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe." Jesse Siak directs the production, which features Aslan, Jadis the White Witch, Mr. Tumnus the faun and, of course, the children — Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy — who have stumbled into a beautiful but dark fairy tale.

WHEN: Jan. 25-26

WHERE: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St.

PRICE: $31

MORE INFO: charlestonstage.com/shows-and-tickets/the-shows/69-the-lion-the-witch-and-the-wardrobe.html

'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change'

WHAT: Footlight Players are putting on a rendition of the second longest-running Off-Broadway smash hit. "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" is a hilarious revue for those who have loved and lost, a journey into the daunting and daring dating world, mess and all.

WHEN: Jan. 31-Feb. 16

WHERE: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St.

PRICE: $16-$40

MORE INFO: footlightplayers.net/season-88/2019/3/16/i-love-you-youre-perfect-now-change

First visual arts exhibits of the decade

'Black America: Resilient'

WHAT: If you haven't seen the current exhibition at Redux, now is the time. "Black America: Resilient" focuses on African Americans in a variety of eras. Each photo touches on the struggles and political climate of the time, and the strength and endurance that shines through it all. It's a solo show highlighting the work of Dontré Major.

WHEN: Through Jan. 25

WHERE: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St.

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: reduxstudios.org/black-america-resilient

'Inside/Out' & 'Raw Materials'

WHAT: Check out two exhibits at the Halsey this month. The first is "Inside/Out," featuring images, assemblages and installations by Butch Anthony — works akin to folk art that often rely on the "detritus of our disposable society." Quilter Coulter Fussell’s textile work also will be on display in a companion show called "The Raw Materials of Escape."

WHEN: Jan. 17- Feb. 29

WHERE: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St.

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: halsey.cofc.edu/main-exhibitions/butch-anthony & halsey.cofc.edu/main-exhibitions/coulter-fussell

'Portraits of the Lowcountry: Cased Images from the Archives'

WHAT: Take a journey back in time with these individual and family portraits of people in the Lowcountry throughout history. The exhibit includes framed daguerreotypes, ambrotypes and tintypes.

WHEN: Jan. 17-May 26

WHERE: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St.

PRICE: $5-$12 for museum access

MORE INFO: charlestonmuseum.org/exhibits/upcoming

'Central to Their Lives: Southern Women Artists'

WHAT: Spanning the late 1890s to the early 1960s, this upcoming exhibit features the paintings and sculptures of 42 female artists who made significant contributions to the art of the South. Organized by the Johnson Collection in Spartanburg, it examines the challenges they faced during a period in which women’s social, cultural and political roles were being redefined. Among women featured are leading figures in the Charleston renaissance such as Alice Ravenel Huger Smith and Elizabeth O'Neill Verner.

WHEN: Jan. 17-May 3

WHERE: The Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St.

PRICE: $6 (kids), $12 (adults), $10 (military, senior, student), free for members

MORE INFO: gibbesmuseum.org/exhibitions/central-to-their-lives-southern-women-artists-in-the-johnson-collection/105

Frameless Photography Exhibition

WHAT: Local photographer John Apsey will display his photographs at a vintage furniture and clothing warehouse in North Charleston. His friend Nicholas Cole Brown's photographs also will be on exhibit. Beer will be available.

WHEN: 4-9 p.m. Jan. 25

WHERE: French Eclectic, 4244 Scott St.

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/857275838024735