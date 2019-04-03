So, you're in Charleston for the weekend and looking to have a little fun before and after the Bridge Run? Well, we've got some ideas. Here are a few of the best Lowcountry concerts to catch while you're in town. 

Blues & BBQ Harbor Cruise

Thursday + Friday | Charleston Harbor Tours, 10 Wharfside St. | charlestonharbortours.com 

Charleston's harbor cruises were the most popular tours booked on TripAdvisor last year. The Carolina Queen is home of the weekly Blues & BBQ Harbor Cruise presented by Charleston Harbor Tours. Provided

For an on-the-water Charleston experience that includes live music and some Swig & Swine BBQ, check out one of the Blues & BBQ Harbor Cruises hosted by Charleston Harbor Tours. The Shrimp City Slim Band will provide blues tunes for two hours, while you enjoy a buffet of pulled pork, smoked chicken, mac 'n' cheese, coleslaw and sweet tea. There is also a cash bar on board. Tickets are $46.95-$48.95, and boarding time is 6:30 p.m. 

Ann Caldwell and the Magnolia Singers

Friday | Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St. 

Ann Caldwell and the Magnolia Singers will be performing at the Unitarian Church during Bridge Run weekend. File

For a true taste of Charleston music history and culture, head to the Unitarian Church for the last performance of the Candlelight Concert season from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Ann Caldwell and the Magnolia Singers will perform a cappella Gullah spirituals and stories that pay homage to their ancestors. Their music ranges from spirituals to R&B, jazz, gospel, folk and children's songs, and their enthusiastic call and response style will have everybody singing, clapping, stomping and dancing.

The Magnolia Singers have performed on the "Today" show and "Good Morning America." Tickets, which are $15 for adults, $10 for 12-to-18-year-olds and free for those under 12, are available at the door.

Little Stranger's Friendly Neighborhood Fest

Friday + Saturday | The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive | theroyalamerican.com

Little Stranger, consisting of Kevin Shields (left) and John Shields (right), is hosting a two-day festival at The Royal American. Taylor Czerwinski

The Royal American is one of my absolute favorite music venues and bars around town, from the red lighting to the intimate bar stage and Mardi Gras decor. Nightly, you can enjoy "magic wings," delicious sandwiches and $8 rum, bourbon or vodka punches. And you can also catch some of the best emerging and established local acts.

One of those is Little Stranger, a hip-hop duo inspired by the Gorillaz. They'll be hosting a two-day "Friendly Neighborhood Fest" on Friday and Saturday nights, kicking off at 7 p.m. There will be performances by Little Stranger, along with Damn Skippy, Long Miles, Pip the Pansy and Bananaz. Tickets are $15 per night. 

Hunter Park performs during Charleston Scene's Anti-Valentine's Day show. She'll play at the Pour House on Bridge Run weekend. Jess Marie Spence/ Special to The Post and Courier​

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers w/ She Returns From War

Friday | Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy. | charlestonpourhouse.com

You don't want to miss one of Charleston's favorite Americana and alt-country crooners, Hunter Park of She Returns From War. She's been dubbed the Lowcountry "Swamp Witch" and recently toured with Band of Horses. She'll be playing, along with Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, at a favorite laid-back James Island venue, Pour House. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Doors are at 8 p.m. 

Charleston Symphony: Charlton With Strings

Friday | Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. | charlestonmusichall.com

Charlton Singleton will be performing with the Charleston Symphony at Charleston Music Hall. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Charlton Singleton, one of Charleston's famous trumpeteers known for playing in Gullah group Ranky Tanky, is joining forces with the Charleston Symphony. Together with a jazz trio, Singleton and the Charleston Symphony's string section will play a swinging program featuring Clifford Brown’s soulful jazz classics and Mongo Santamaria's "Afro Blue." Tickets are between $30-$45, and doors are at 7 p.m. 

Live Band Bridge Run After Party

Saturday | The Alley, 131 Columbus St. | thealleycharleston.com

Get over the bridge and then head over to The Alley for a live band after party. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the first runner inside wins a $25 gift card. The first 50 runners inside will get a mini bottle of Charleston Mix Bloody Mary. There will be live music from 12-3 p.m. from local artists Greg Keys, Quentin Ravenel and Jamal Hall. There will also be a special Bridge Run menu all day and drink specials starting at 4 p.m. 

Weird Science Bridge Run '80s Party

Saturday | The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd. | the-windjammer.com

Isle of Palms' beachfront venue is hosting Weird Science for some "'80s cheese." This Charleston party band will be playing your favorite hits of the decade, which are sure to incite some post-run dancing, if you still have the energy. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available online or at the door. 

Lowcountry Cajun Festival

Sunday | James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive | ccprc.com

Crawfish close-up (copy)

The Lowcountry Crawfish Festival will take place the day after the Bridge Run. File/Staff

Looking for something fun to do the day after the Bridge Run? Bringing Louisiana to the Lowcountry, the Cajun Festival will feature a full day of Zydeco music, Cajun and Creole foods and kids' activities. In addition to jambalaya, alligator, crawfish and barbecue, there will be live tunes starting at 1 p.m. Randy McAllister and the Scrappiest Band in the Motherland kicks things off, followed by Pine Leaf Boys and Gerard Delafose & the Zydeco Gators. Tickets are $15, though the event is free for ages 12 and under and Gold Pass park members. Kids' carnival rides and inflatables will be available unlimited all day for $15 per child.

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

