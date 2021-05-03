The Beach Boys will be bringing a 'Fun, Fun, Fun' performance to Charleston

The Beach Boys are playing a show at the Charleston Gaillard Center in October, according to the downtown venue's latest concert announcement.

The band with more than half a century and 100 million record sales under their belt will be "Surfin' USA" and jamming out with their "Rock and Roll Music" on Oct. 3. "Good Vibrations" are in store.

Tickets, which start at $60, go on sale at 11 a.m. May 7 at gaillardcenter.org.

The current lineup of the California rock band is led by original member Mike Love alongside keyboardist Bruce Johnston, who played with the project in 1965. The concert will not feature founding members Brian Wilson or Al Jardine, who both are nearing 80 years old.

The Beach Boys, under the Mike Love lineup, last played in the Charleston area in December 2018. The band's North Charleston Performing Arts Center show was on its "Reason for the Season" Christmas music tour.

Before that stop, Love talked on the phone with The Post and Courier, discussing his longtime copyright battles with cousin Wilson, his trip to India with The Beatles to participate in transcendental meditation and his memories of singing Christmas carols around the neighborhood he grew up in.

“It’s kind of how The Beach Boys started,” Love said of singing carols in addition to doo-wop tracks and songs by The Everly Brothers with his cousins and family.

Love owns the rights to The Beach Boys moniker, in addition to 35 songs and royalties he's sued over since the early 1990s.

The current Beach Boys tour kicks off May 13 in Orlando, Fla., and includes 50 days through April 2022.