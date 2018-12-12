Mike Love, a founding member of legendary '60s surf rock band The Beach Boys, has experienced his fair share of drama in the last couple of decades.
He's been the center of some negative attention for suing his cousin and bandmate Brian Wilson multiple times for songwriting credits and was vilified earlier this year for complimenting President Donald Trump, provoking the scorn of his music contemporaries.
While Love isn't apologizing for his past actions and stands by those lawsuits, he is trying to repair his reputation. To do so he is returning to his roots — the music — and to the emotion evoked by his last name: love.
Now, touring separately from Wilson with a different band (but under The Beach Boys moniker, to which he legally owns the rights), Love is coming to Charleston for a Christmas show on Dec. 16 at the Performing Arts Center.
There will be new songs from Love's solo albums and old Beach Boys favorites, but only Love as an original band member. Keyboardist Bruce Johnston, who filled in for The Beach Boys in 1965 while Wilson spent time in the studio, also will be part of the configuration.
Christmas memories
It all goes back to childhood family Christmases in Hawthorne, Calif., when Love and his cousin Brian Wilson, along with Wilson's brothers Dennis and Carl, would sing carols together.
"Us kids would literally sing Christmas carols to the whole neighborhood," says Love, who recalls riding a rusty truck, lots of laughter between knocks on the door and a Christmas feast set out on a ping-pong table.
He also remembers singing songs of the non-holiday variety with his cousins by the tinsel-laden tree.
He and Brian liked The Everly Brothers and doo-wop songs, and his parents and aunts and uncles would join in and sing some of The Andrews Sisters and The Mills Brothers. It was a family affair.
"It's kind of how The Beach Boys started," Love says.
"The Beach Boys' Christmas Album," released in 1964, was an ode to those family Christmases. Little did Love know that the record would become a classic in the holiday music canon, still lauded for original hits like "Little Saint Nick," "The Man With All the Toys" and "Merry Christmas, Baby."
Skip a generation forward and Love is carrying on the tradition of a family Christmas with his latest solo album, "Reason for the Season," which dropped in October.
His sister Maureen played harp on a cover of "O Holy Night," and four of his children provided harmonies on some of the other carols featured. His daughter Hayleigh and son Brian collaborated on "Bring a Torch," while his daughter Ambha and son Christian joined in for "Must Be Christmas."
His son Brian even took the photo for the album cover, a snapshot from an island off Norway featuring the Northern Lights. On the back cover, there's a picture of Love when he was 5-years-old playing with a train set he got at Christmas.
"It sounds like something I would have written with my cousin Brian many years ago," Love says, nostalgically.
The lawsuits
Love's new album was mainly recorded at his home studio on Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The snowy peaks 7,000 feet up offer a space of retreat and reflection, two things Love seems to have spent some time doing following the lawsuits against his cousin.
"Unfortunately, when I first wrote the words to so many of those songs earlier on, my uncle didn’t care for me that much so he eliminated my name from the credits," Love says. "It's been a process to get those songwriting credits."
The process he's referring to included a series of lawsuits and court dates dating back to the early 1990s. The Associated Press reported in '94 that he won the rights to 35 of those songs, including subsequent royalties. He followed up that legal battle with a string of more lawsuits on crediting and royalty debates.
"I was cheated and stolen from by my uncle and my cousin, and I don’t think it’s ever going to be resolved," he said in a follow-up 2016 Rolling Stone article. "I mean, how you gonna resolve it?"
In his phone conversation with The Post and Courier at the end of November, right after receiving a solo nomination into the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame, Love seemed much more at peace with Wilson. He also clarified a few things.
"I never wanted to take away anything from Brian, because he is brilliant musically, but it was a process I had to go through, unfortunately," Love says. "My cousin Brian would have liked to fix it, but he couldn’t. There was an attorney making decisions. ... But there’s a lot of love there. Other people have interfered with our relationship and created some misunderstandings, but our relationship, it’s purely love. We go back to childhood, we’re family."
The Post and Courier reached out to Brian Wilson's management team for a comment but he was on tour and could not immediately respond.
Transcending
Earlier this year, when Trump signed the Music Modernization Act, a document reforming music licensing and royalties, Love was in attendance.
"People can say what they want, but you've always been a big supporter of some of the best music America's ever made," he said to the president at the time.
On the phone with The Post and Courier, Love didn't comment directly on Trump or his politics but continued to tout the idea of love as transcendent of all things.
"'Only love can conquer hate.' Buddha said that. Love's the most powerful weapon we’ve got," he says.
He was first introduced to that longstanding concept in December of 1967, three years after "The Beach Boys' Christmas Album" was debuted.
He journeyed to India to learn more about transcendental meditation, and was joined on that trip by The Beatles.
"John Lennon wrote 'Dear Prudence' there," Love says of the Beatle who allegedly once called him a jerk. "It was an extremely fascinating time," Love says. "We got to meditate for several hours. It teaches you a way to transcend, to go beyond thinking to the source of thought, an area of pure consciousness. ... The whole premise is to create more peace in the world, which is certainly needed."
Now 77, he's been practicing transcendental meditation every day for almost 50 years. He even taught it for a while. Those daily reflections, built up over the years, have perhaps mellowed Love in addition to inspiring new music. Ill will be gone; goodwill be found.
The reason for the season
"My meditation has helped me come up with some of these philosophical thoughts that find their way into songs on my albums," Love says.
Some have made their way into "Reason for the Season."
"Jesus preached love, and it’s so needed to hopefully resolve or lessen so much tension and negativity and outright hatred in the world," Love says.
As he sings in one track from the album, originally released for the 2015 Bill Murray Christmas special "A Very Murray Christmas" and performed by Murray and rock band Phoenix, "All you can do is keep moving on. Time is mending. You've got to move on."