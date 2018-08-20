The Beach Boys are coming to the East Coast for Christmas with the "Reason for the Season" tour, which will stop at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
If you're anything like my family, you listened to The Beach Boys Christmas album from '64 on blast while opening presents under the tree. (That and the '84 Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Christmas album are simply classics.)
Along with hits like "Surfin’ USA," "Fun, Fun, Fun" and "I Get Around," The Beach Boys are sure to share their holiday tunes, from "The Man With All the Toys" to "Little Saint Nick" to "Merry Christmas, Baby."
This tour comes as The Beach Boys mark over half a century of making music, continuing to ride the crest of an American music history wave that keeps on crashing for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winners.
The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Scott Totten and Christian Love continue the legacy of the iconic band. The North Charleston concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks, however.
Reserved seat tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24 and will be available online at ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office at 5001 Coliseum Drive.