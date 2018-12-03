Popular ABC reality matchmaking show "The Bachelorette" is looking for some of its newest cast members in Charleston.
Although the new season will not be taking place in the Holy City, talent scout Alyx Anne Wilson has her eye on the Lowcountry for some potential recruits.
"I'm looking in Charleston specifically just because ("The Bachelorette") hasn’t had a recruiter in this area," Wilson says. "I pitched the idea since I think we have some great guys."
The full-time casting team resides in Los Angeles. Wilson just passes along the contact information of notables in her search and lets them handle things from there.
According to her Monday morning post on the "I Live in Wagener Terrace" Facebook page, there is some criteria for men who are seeking to apply.
She wrote, "Looking for eligible 25-30 year olds (give or take a few years), who are at least 5'11. Please tag or message me to nominate anyone you think may be a good fit! Spread the word! I'll be meeting and interviewing with guys."
Wilson says the casting will likely wrap up in two weeks. She's supposed to submit a quota of at least seven eligible cast members per week, though she says she thinks she'll easily be able to submit "many more."
There have been 14 seasons of "The Bachelorette" and 22 seasons of its counterpart "The Bachelor." The last season of "The Bachelorette" featured Becca Kufrin, who also appeared on the last season of "The Bachelor." She was chosen by bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. in "The Bachelor" and accepted his proposal at the end of the season before being dumped for runner-up Lauren Burnham before the season finished airing. In "The Bachelorette," she chose Garrett Yrigoyen as her match.
Some lasting love connections have been made on the show that first aired in 2003. First-ever bachelorette Trista Rehn is still married to her choice Ryan Sutter. Season 7 "The Bachelorette" star Ashley Hebert is also still with her match J.P. Rosenbaum, while Season 11 lovers Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are still engaged after three years. The list goes on.
The bachelorette for the upcoming season has not yet been announced.
Charleston bachelors who are interested in applying can contact Wilson via her email at wilson.alyx@gmail.com. Maybe a few lucky locals will earn a rose.