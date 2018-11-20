Gobble Wobble
Whether you’re working through this Thursday, spending the day with family and friends or simply looking for some extra food to go toward your next food coma, here are some events tailored just for you this Thanksgiving.

For the runner:

Gobble Wobble

What: Downtown Charleston’s 41st Turkey Day 5k. Stay around after the run for music and drinks at the after party presented by the Knights of Columbus.

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 22

Where: Francis Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30-$45

More Info: turkeydayrun.com

Turkey Glide

What: The ninth annual 5k fried turkey glide. All ages and abilities are welcome. Participants are asked to call or email Jay at jreigart@wkdickson.com for more detailed directions.

When: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 22

Where: Garris Landing, Highway S10-1170, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-693-4936, facebook.com/friedturkey5k

For the hungry:

Thanksgiving Wines

What: A tasting of Thanksgiving-inspired wines including a complimentary glass of sparkling wine available all day.

When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Champagne Tasting

What: Avondale Wine & Cheese’s second annual Thanksgiving eve champagne tasting. Reservations are encouraged.

When: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Avondale Wine & Cheese, 813 Savannah Highway, Ste. B, Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-769-5444, bit.ly/2PN9Sit

Knightsville Dinner

What: Welcome the holiday season at Knightsville United Methodist’s community Thanksgiving dinner, featuring the lighting of the holiday symbols including the Hanukkah menorah, Christmas nativity and Kwanzaa Kinara. There will be local talent, nonprofit displays, crafts for children and giveaways for each of the holidays.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-970-0226, bit.ly/2K5pUPB

Thanksgiving Buffet

What: Annual Thanksgiving dinner featuring a buffet, a hourly raffle and live entertainment, presented by the South Carolina Grand Lodge of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-751-8379, scgrandlodgeafm.org

For the party-goer:

BassGiving

What: An eclectic arrangement of electronic music, food truck fare and art vendors. The event will feature over 15 DJs in two rooms, a silent disco and more.

When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 23

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $15

More info: 843-735-8843, facebook.com/thepurplebuffalo843

Thanksgiving Rave

What: A night of live funk and bass-heavy music. Food trucks, UV paintings and a photographer will be on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring light and flow toys.

When: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 24

Where: The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

Price: $5-$10

More info: 843-735-8843, bit.ly/2TirVMk

Black Label

What: An all-black-attire event featuring a live black carpet, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, art, an open bar and more. Proceeds will benefit community laundromat Laundry Matters.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $30-$50

More Info: bit.ly/2QMYK2x

For the shopper:

Holiday Marketplace

What: The Middleton Place Garden Market and Museum Shop will kick-off the shopping season with an open air marking including local artisans and vendors, live musicians performing festival carols and complimentary hot cider and treats.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23-24

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Local Market

What: Fam’s Brewing Co. will partner with local hand-crafted candle maker C & J Co. to create a market showcasing local artisans and vendors including Dry Run Goods, Carolina Island Soap Works, Gypsy Castaway, Creative Niche Gifts and more.

When: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Fam’s Brewing co., 1291 Folly Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-225-4646, famspizza.com

For the family:

Open House

What: Legare Farms will open its doors for the day for free hayrides, a chance to feed the cows, visit the barnyard and shop the farm store alongside its visiting crafters.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Legare Farms, 2620 Hanscombe Point Road, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-0788, legarefarms.com

Holiday Fest

What: Freshfields Village will kick off the holiday season with its annual holiday festival featuring kids’ activities, live music, a chance to take pictures with Santa and local food vendors.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com

Santa at Crosswind

What: An afternoon of holiday festivities for the kids including pictures with santa, horse rides, a bounce house, zipline, petting zoo, crafts and more. Ages 18 and up will be free. Additional dates will run throughout December.

When: 2-5 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Crosswind Farm, 799 Target Road, Holly Hill

Price: $20

More Info: 904-219-0348, facebook.com/crosswindfarmsc

Pajama Party Drive

What: A “Llama Llama Holiday Drama” pajama party and pajama drive featuring holiday-themed storytime, hot chocolate and a raffle. Itinerant Literate will donate a book to the Pajama Program for every pair of pajamas donated.

When: 11 a.m. Nov. 25

Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com

