2018 Chs Beer Garden_photos by Libby Williams (281).jpg

The Charleston Beer Festival returns on May 18 for its eighth year. 

 Libby Williams/provided

Tickets are now on sale for the eighth annual Charleston Beer Festival, which will feature more than 40 Carolina breweries in a brand-new venue.

The festival, previously called Charleston Beer Garden and held at the Grove in Mount Pleasant, now will take place at North Charleston's Riverfront Park. It will include a variety of craft beers, including IPAs, sours and stouts, along with food trucks and local artisan and craft vendors. The date is set for 7 p.m. May 18. 

The Beer Games also will be back, including inflatable pony hops, arm wrestling and a hands-free pizza eating contest. The entertainment will continue with two stages of live music and the Homebrewers' Village, a space that will highlight local and regional homebrewers with a winner selected by a panel of local judges. 

+1 
2018 Chs Beer Garden_photos by Libby Williams (155).jpg

The inflatable pony hop is a favorite Charleston Beer Festival tradition, which returns May 18. 

General admission tickets, which include a commemorative festival mug and five beer tickets, are $15 each if purchased during the month of February. After that, the price will increase to $20 on March 1 and then $25 as of April 1. 

There are a limited number of VIP tickets available initially at $40 and then, once those run out, at $50. The VIP tickets will include a commemorative festival mug, 15 beer tickets, early festival access, a swag bar and access to a private "oasis" with shaded seating, fans, exclusive activities, free VIP-only tastings and private port-a-potties. 

Designated driver tickets are available for $15, and parking is free. 

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Palmetto Community Care in its work providing HIV care and prevention education awareness across the tri-county area.

The Charleston Beer Festival is for ages 21 and over only. To buy tickets and learn more info, visit chsbeerfest.org

Live your most local life with the help of our handpicked music, events and food stories. Delivered to your inbox every Thursday.


Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags