Tickets are now on sale for the eighth annual Charleston Beer Festival, which will feature more than 40 Carolina breweries in a brand-new venue.
The festival, previously called Charleston Beer Garden and held at the Grove in Mount Pleasant, now will take place at North Charleston's Riverfront Park. It will include a variety of craft beers, including IPAs, sours and stouts, along with food trucks and local artisan and craft vendors. The date is set for 7 p.m. May 18.
The Beer Games also will be back, including inflatable pony hops, arm wrestling and a hands-free pizza eating contest. The entertainment will continue with two stages of live music and the Homebrewers' Village, a space that will highlight local and regional homebrewers with a winner selected by a panel of local judges.
General admission tickets, which include a commemorative festival mug and five beer tickets, are $15 each if purchased during the month of February. After that, the price will increase to $20 on March 1 and then $25 as of April 1.
There are a limited number of VIP tickets available initially at $40 and then, once those run out, at $50. The VIP tickets will include a commemorative festival mug, 15 beer tickets, early festival access, a swag bar and access to a private "oasis" with shaded seating, fans, exclusive activities, free VIP-only tastings and private port-a-potties.
Designated driver tickets are available for $15, and parking is free.
Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Palmetto Community Care in its work providing HIV care and prevention education awareness across the tri-county area.
The Charleston Beer Festival is for ages 21 and over only. To buy tickets and learn more info, visit chsbeerfest.org.