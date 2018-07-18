Anyone with school-age children should be extremely familiar with the concept of summer reading this time of year. You almost have to feel sorry for kids faced with the daunting task of reading "The Count of Monte Cristo" or "The House of Mirth" during summer break. This week's Head2Head trivia is about the joys of summer reading. Our current champion is Dan McNair, and his opponent is Carmen Lopez, who is a home health aid.
Questions
1. Which dystopian novel features a character named Big Brother?
2. What young adult novel by Angie Thomas about racial injustice and police brutality is being made into a movie?
3. Leopold Bloom is the main character in which classic novel?
4. Who wrote "Slaughterhouse-Five"?
5. In how many of Shakespeare's plays do ghosts appear?
6. What was the first American novel to sell 1 million copies?
7. George and Lennie are two migrant workers in which novel?
8. What novel ends with the following line: "It is a far, far better thing I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known."
9. Which of Tennessee Williams' plays won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1955 and was his personal favorite?
10. What novel is set in fictional town of West and East Egg on Long Island in the summer of 1922?
Dan's answers
1. "1984".
2. Don't know.
3. "A Farewell to Arms."
4. Kurt Vonnegut.
5. Three.
6. "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn."
7. "Of Mice and Men."
8. "Moby Dick."
9. "Streetcar Named Desire."
10. Don't know.
Carmen's answers
1. "1984."
2. I've heard about it, but I can't remember what the title is.
3. I really have no idea.
4. Kurt Vonnegut.
5. Two.
6. "The Scarlet Letter"?
7. "Of Mice and Men."
8. "Great Expectations."
9. I don't know.
10. "The Great Gatsby"?
Conclusion
Carmen just edged out Dan for the win, which makes her our new Head2Head trivia champion. She'll return next week to defend her title.
Correct answers
1. "1984" by George Orwell.
2. "The Hate U Give."
3. "Ulysses" by James Joyce.
4. Kurt Vonnegut.
5. Four (Hamlet, Julius Caesar, Macbeth, Richard III).
6. "Uncle Tom's Cabin."
7. "Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck.
8. "A Tale of Two Cities" by Charles Dickens.
9. "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."
10. "The Great Gatsby."