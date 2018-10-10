The blockbuster Broadway musical “Les Miserables” is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Oct. 16 for a six-day run. The show, about redemption and revolution, is beloved by fans around the world for its characters Jean Valjean, Fantine and Cosette, and for its songs you want to sing along to.
So it seems an appropriate time to do trivia about Broadway musicals. How much do you know about some of the most classic stories to hit the stage? Find out below.
Check Charleston Scene each Thursday for new trivia quizzes.