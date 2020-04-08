Test your knowledge of all things Southern and other themes during coronavirus quarantine

If you’re tired of taking BuzzFeed quizzes about what your “Tiger King” name would be or the color of your aura based on which “Friends” character you’re most like, here are some trivia games to keep you occupied and your brain stimulated while social distancing at home.

Think you’ve got Southern bonafides? Garden & Gun magazine has created “Bless Your Heart: 200 Trivia Questions to Prove Your Southern Know-How,” which first went on sale March 31 ($20). There are 200 cards and the categories are Travel & Places, Food & Drink, Sports & Culture and Literature & Arts. I think it’s a real hoot that sports and culture are together in one category, with topics ranging from Jimmy Carter to Jimmy Buffett and Chipper Jones to Bear Bryant. I’m not exactly sure why Kermit the Frog is in the travel category, but I certainly know why Waffle House and Krispy Kreme are in the food category. As for the arts category, you know Dolly Parton, John Coltrane and Otis Redding are in there. Whether you pour yourself a bourbon or a cold glass of sweet tea, the game’s creators have provided a fun way to test your knowledge of Southerners and Southern things. As for the folks who might not rack up the points, well, you know what we say: “Bless your heart.” Games can be purchased at bit.ly/34d6ySR or through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million and Bookshop. For more info on Garden & Gun magazine, visit gardenandgun.com

Trivialogy, which typically partners with pubs and taprooms in northern California, has created The Quarantine Quiz for folks to do at home. The website provides question-and-answer sheets to print out, so you can feel like you're at a bar’s regular Trivia Night of yore. The questions are pretty cool and relatively time-sensitive. In the sample I looked at, there’s one about “Tiger King” (of course) and this first question, which is hysterical: “Much to the delight of fifth-grade boys everywhere, newspaper headlines announced last week that which planet is ‘leaking gas’?” Yes, I sometimes have a sense of humor akin to a fifth-grade boy. I own it. There are also music clips and Imagrams you can print out, which are similar to anagrams but with pictures. There’s no pay-to-play, but donations go to the establishment where the game would have been played that week, were folks not sheltering in place. trivialogy.com/quarantine-quiz

Spectacular Pub Quizzes, based in London, has created Spectacular Quarantine Quizzes, with live-streamed themed quizzes. You can interact with the quizmaster and you can create a team with WhatsApp or a Facebook group chat. The questions are standard, but special rounds and challenges are included. Some featured themes are Harry Potter, “Lord of the Rings,” “Friends,” “Star Wars,” Marvel and Disney/Quizney. There is a suggested £5 donation (around $6), but it’s not required to play. Important note: These live events are scheduled on London time, so make sure you do the math correctly. They are five hours ahead of us. The time difference may not even matter to you, considering we’re all at home all the time now anyway. Just set an alarm if you need to. spectacularpubquizzes.com

Name the Music has pretty much been a staple at many Charleston bars and restaurants over the years, but with public gatherings no longer permitted currently, Gib Furgurson has made adjustments. The Name the Music Home Edition is up and running and ready for business, featuring four contest rounds, and the answer sheet is provided. You will hear one-minute snippets of 10 songs from the past six decades. You have to identify the song title, artist and year the song was released (you’re given the decade). The large files will be sent via Google Drive, so make sure you’ve got your Google account pulled up. Weekly subscriptions are $4.99/week and the contests are sent out each Monday. namethemusic.com

You can still do the BuzzFeed quizzes, of course. They are pretty funny. They even have a section called “20 Quizzes to Take If You’re at Home and Bored During the Coronavirus Quarantine.” Included is “Find Out What Combination ‘Twilight’ and ‘Harry Potter’ Character You Are.” Turns out I’m a Hermione Granger (loyalty) + Edward Cullen (determination). I “enjoy above average-intelligence” and I’m “right there when (my) friends need (me),” which is totally true, especially the above average intelligence part. I mean the friend part. I’m also a “Marvel Genius” because of how many Marvel characters I can identify by silhouette. So, there’s that. buzzfeed.com/quizzes