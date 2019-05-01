It's time to dive in.
New Whirlin' Waters feature “The Washout,” standing 60 feet high, is now the tallest waterpark attraction in the Charleston area, and it will open on weekends starting in May.
The three Charleston County waterparks include: Whirlin' Waters at North Charleston's Wannamaker Park, Splash Zone at James Island County Park and Splash Island at Mount Pleasant's Palmetto Island County Park.
"The Washout" is the latest addition to the parks' experiences, which range from lazy rivers to wave pools to family play areas. The new water ride, available only to those more than 48 inches tall, offers two unique options.
The pink slide features a steep drop that takes riders up a near-vertical wall for a moment of weightlessness before zooming back down into a splash pool, while the turquoise slide includes high-speed twists and turns down an enclosed serpentine flume with water features and 90-degree angles.
The three waterparks are open weekends between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Splash Zone will open for daily operations starting May 27, while Whirlin’ Waters and Splash Island will open daily starting June 10. Park admission fees vary.
For more information, visit charlestoncountyparks.com or call 843-795-4386.