In honor of Independence Day, this week's word search is all about the Revolutionary War. There are 51 words, featuring key figures, events and locations, including South Carolina politicians, generals and battle sites. I wasn't able to get everyone's full name in the search because of space, so you will only find the words that are capitalized in the list. There are no intentional hidden words this week, and remember that words can be found in all directions. God Bless America and have fun with this one!
top story
Talkin' 'bout a revolution in this week's Independence Day word search
Reach Liz Foster at 843-937-5581. Follow her on Twitter @TheDizzyLizzieB