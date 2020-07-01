You are the owner of this article.
Talkin' 'bout a revolution in this week's Independence Day word search

Revolutionary War (copy) (copy)
Revolutionary War re-enactors face the Charleston Harbor after firing a cannon from Fort Moultrie during a ceremony commemorating Carolina Day in 2019. File/Staff

In honor of Independence Day, this week's word search is all about the Revolutionary War. There are 51 words, featuring key figures, events and locations, including South Carolina politicians, generals and battle sites. I wasn't able to get everyone's full name in the search because of space, so you will only find the words that are capitalized in the list. There are no intentional hidden words this week, and remember that words can be found in all directions. God Bless America and have fun with this one!

Download PDF MCQ 7-2-20 American Revolution word search
