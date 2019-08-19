Though Halloween is still a few months off, announcements for Charleston costume parties and other spooky celebrations are rolling in.

Skinful Halloween is back after a six-year hiatus with a Samhain celebration in the woods the weekend before All Hallow's Eve. But if you're looking to go out the night of, then there is an event downtown called Nightmare on Ann Street.

Charleston band Susto will be returning to town for the event, which will take place on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The two-night run will go down at the Music Farm. For the first night, special guests Dylan LeBlanc and Baby Yaga will open, while Nicole Atkins and Ona will play on the second night.

Tickets to Nightmare on Elm Street go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, but you can snag them early Tuesday with Susto's pre-sale code VAMPIRO.

This will be Susto's first performance in town since the band played at a health care initiative at The Royal American in May. Susto is currently on tour in Europe.