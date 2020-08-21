Summerville 16-year-old in new HBO series by directors of 'Star Wars' and 'Get Out'

In a new HBO series that features a Charleston area actor, supernatural horror embodies the seedy underbelly of American history.

In "Lovecraft Country," there are the ruthless monsters behind racial bigotry and violence during the Jim Crow-era 1950s, and then there are literal monsters — grotesque, blood-thirsty and terrifying — representative of their human counterparts.

In the opening scene of the first episode, Jackie Robinson uses his baseball bat to smash Cthulhu, a fictional cosmic entity created by H.P. Lovecraft, who inspired the book after which the show is named. This image occurs in the fever dream of a Black Korean War veteran (played by Jonathan Majors), who wakes up in the "colored section" at the back of a bus.

Lovecraft is a famed writer and known racist who was a part of the Cosmicism movement that explored sci fi, gothic fiction, fantasy and horror.

At the turn of the 20th century, he was not just conjuring cosmic creatures but also penning poems like "On the Creation of (N-word)," where he compared Black people to beasts "in semi-human figure."

"Lovecraft Country," executive produced by Misha Green and directed by Jordan Peele ("Get Out") and J.J. Abrams ("Star Wars"), exposes the real-life, monstrous actions taken in line with this way of thinking. It is showcased in the first episode explicitly by a horde of gun-slinging racists chasing down a car of Black travelers and police brutality after dark in Southern "sundown towns."

Along with highlighting the brutalities of racism, “Lovecraft Country” reclaims pulp fiction for the Black people it originally excluded, with a wily and lovable cast of heroic characters who take on the array of monsters firsthand.

Production designer Kalina Ivanov (“Little Miss Sunshine,” “Smash,” “Poltergeist” 2015) said she was inspired by research on pulp and science fiction book and magazine covers from the 1950s, a rich time for graphics and design, to inform the overall aesthetic of the show.

As for the monsters, Ivanov shared that she and the crew took a fresh approach on Lovecraft’s turn-of-the-century beasts to appeal to modern audiences. The mythical beings take on new, horrifying life on screen.

Though he had read "Lovecraft Country," 16-year-old Summerville actor and Charleston County School of the Arts student Gerard Mikell said he didn't quite expect all the elements that he encountered while filming. There are a few surprises, he noted.

Mikell has a role in the show, though he won't appear on screen until Episode 9. He spent a few weeks in Atlanta filming alongside stars Jonathan Majors, Courtney B. Vance and Jurnee Smollett. This is his first speaking role on a TV show, though he played an extra on the Charleston-filmed "Mr. Mercedes."

Mikell, who is Black, says he hasn't experienced outright racism in his own life, but it was sobering to play a character thrust into the heyday of violence. Following a recent wave of Black Lives Matter protests, the show's subject matter is all the more relevant.

"The role was definitely important to me and to the people around me on set," Mikell shared. "It’s important that people speak up about racism. You can’t just be silent about it."

When Mikell first walked into the "Lovecraft Country" studio, he said he was blown away by the larger-than-life props and production quality. It was a big step up from "Mr. Mercedes," he shared, and not just because this time around he had lines to memorize and stunts to perfect.

"The cameras were huge, twice the size of me," he recalled.

Mikell grew up in the Lowcountry and has been performing in stage productions since elementary school. He turned to Coastal Talent, a full-service talent agency based in Charleston, to help achieve his dreams of making acting a career.

"We have always believed in his talent, and it is satisfying to see him able to demonstrate it to a national audience on such a fantastic project," said Linda Eisen of Coast Talent.

Coast Talent has supplied young actors for productions like "Halloween," "The Righteous Gemstones," "House of Cards" and "The Hate U Give."

"Lovecraft Country" airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on HBO. It is also available on a weekly basis to subscribers via the HBO app.